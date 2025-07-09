Care home residents lend their ears to live music performance

Hilton Park residents enjoying the Chestnut Community Choir

Residents and guests at Hilton Park Care Home in Bottisham enjoyed an afternoon of grins with a live music performance that took place at the home. Local group, The Chestnut Community Choir performed a selection of songs that they regularly perform within the local community.

The hospitality team at the home provided a spread of sweet and savoury treats for guests to enjoy during the show.

Joyce Churchill, leader of the Chestnut Community Choir said "it has been a great pleasure to meet so many people, having an opportunity to chat with the residents following our singing performance; our group always look forward to coming to the home.”

General Manager, Geanina Tinca said, “Our residents and guests had a wonderful afternoon singing along with the wonderful performers. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Hilton Park as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one was one of our favourites.”

The Chestnut Community Choir singing for the Hilton Park residents

Hilton Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.

Hilton Park Care Home provides residential care and nursing care for 88 residents ranging from short-term respite care to longer term stays.