Care Home Residents Meet King Charles and Queen Camilla During Royal Visit to Newmarket

Hilton Park resident, Greta Medlem, saying hello to Queen Camilla

Residents and staff at Barchester’s Hilton Park Care Home in Bottisham were overjoyed to have the opportunity to meet King Charles and Queen Camilla during the royals' recent visit to Newmarket. Knowing that several residents are devoted royal enthusiasts, staff at Hilton Park arranged for them to attend the event — a gesture that resulted in unforgettable memories.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The King and Queen were visiting Newmarket for the first time since His Majesty’s coronation in 2023. Their itinerary included a tour of The National Stud and nearby racecourses along the Cambridgeshire border, where they met with staff and representatives from horse racing charities. Later in the day, large crowds gathered along the High Street to welcome the royal couple.

Among those in attendance were Hilton Park residents Greta Medlen, Joan Richards, and Beryl Holmes, who waited eagerly to greet the King and Queen. To their delight, both Their Majesties took time to stop, greet them personally, and shake their hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have had the best day ever!” said resident Greta Medlen. “I can’t believe I got to shake hands with the King and Queen! I have always loved the Royal Family and I am just so delighted that I actually got to meet King Charles and Queen Camilla — I am absolutely over the moon!”

Hilton Park resident, Beryl Holmes gets ready to shake hands with Queen Camilla

Hilton Park Care Home is part of Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s leading care providers, committed to delivering high-quality, person-centred care across its care homes and hospitals. Located in Bottisham, Hilton Park provides nursing and residential care for up to 88 residents, including short-term respite stays and longer-term support.