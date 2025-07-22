Care Home Residents Meet King Charles and Queen Camilla During Royal Visit to Newmarket
The King and Queen were visiting Newmarket for the first time since His Majesty’s coronation in 2023. Their itinerary included a tour of The National Stud and nearby racecourses along the Cambridgeshire border, where they met with staff and representatives from horse racing charities. Later in the day, large crowds gathered along the High Street to welcome the royal couple.
Among those in attendance were Hilton Park residents Greta Medlen, Joan Richards, and Beryl Holmes, who waited eagerly to greet the King and Queen. To their delight, both Their Majesties took time to stop, greet them personally, and shake their hands.
“I have had the best day ever!” said resident Greta Medlen. “I can’t believe I got to shake hands with the King and Queen! I have always loved the Royal Family and I am just so delighted that I actually got to meet King Charles and Queen Camilla — I am absolutely over the moon!”
Hilton Park Care Home is part of Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s leading care providers, committed to delivering high-quality, person-centred care across its care homes and hospitals. Located in Bottisham, Hilton Park provides nursing and residential care for up to 88 residents, including short-term respite stays and longer-term support.