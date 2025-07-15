Care home visits village's newest cafe
Residents were eagerly waiting for Lexi’s Café and Bakery, in Bottisham to open its doors and the residents were very not disappointed. Resident Morwenna Elliott said ‘We have been looking forward to coming to Lexi’s to enjoy the drinks and cakes that are on offer. I very much look forward to coming back’.
Hilton Park Care Home has built up an excellent reputation in its local community and the home regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours.
General Manager, Geanina Tinca of Hilton Park Care Home, said: “Today has been all about taking our residents into the community and supporting another local business. It has been great fun for everyone. Our staff and the people who live here have really enjoyed their afternoon.”
