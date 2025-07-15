Care home visits village's newest cafe

Hilton Park resident Brian Kidman at Lexi's Cafe and Bakery

Hilton Park Care Home, in Bottisham, have shown their support to local business by taking some of their resident to the villages’ newest café, following its recent opening.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents were eagerly waiting for Lexi’s Café and Bakery, in Bottisham to open its doors and the residents were very not disappointed. Resident Morwenna Elliott said ‘We have been looking forward to coming to Lexi’s to enjoy the drinks and cakes that are on offer. I very much look forward to coming back’.

Hilton Park Care Home has built up an excellent reputation in its local community and the home regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General Manager, Geanina Tinca of Hilton Park Care Home, said: “Today has been all about taking our residents into the community and supporting another local business. It has been great fun for everyone. Our staff and the people who live here have really enjoyed their afternoon.”

Hilton Park resident Morwenna Elliott at Lexi's Cafe and Bakery

Hilton Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hilton Park provides residential care and nursing care for 88 residents from respite care to long term stays.