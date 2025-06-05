Caremark expands its services into Cheshire South East

Paul Rodgers and Jaay Ganta - Directors and Co-Founders of Caremark Cheshire South East with Cllr Marilyn Houston and Mayoress Pauline Kowlaski.

Meeting the community's demands and helping ease pressures on the region's health and social care system

Caremark, one of the largest home care companies in the UK, has expanded its services into Cheshire (South East) to meet growing local demand and help ease pressures on the region's health and social care systems. The new service now supports communities in Crewe, Audlem, Nantwich, Sandbach, Holmes Chapel, Congleton, Alsager, and Middlewich.

The office was officially opened on 9th May by the Mayor of Cheshire, Cllr Marilyn Houston and Mayoress Pauline Kowlaski. Caremark Cheshire South East offers a range of personalised in-home care services designed to enhance the quality of life, including elderly care, respite care, companionship, palliative care, live-in care, reablement, night care and hospital discharges. The company also offers home help, companionship and care for people with Alzheimer’s and dementia, arthritis, diabetes, hypertension, learning disabilities, Motor Neurone Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson's and those with physical disabilities.

At the opening event, the Mayor thanked Caremark Cheshire South East for their valued support in the community. She highlighted that the profession of care is certainly not easy, as it involves caring for the most vulnerable people and applauded the Caremark Cheshire South East staff for all their hard work in providing this essential service, which is increasingly required in our current economic climate.

Guests also heard from Paul Rodgers Director and Co-Founder of the new Caremark office, who shared some statistics about the area’s rising home care needs – noting that the population in Cheshire East has grown by 8% over the last decade and the average age is five years above the UK average. With nearly 5% of the local population already receiving home care, the need for high-quality, local support has never been greater.

Following a ceremonial ribbon cutting, Registered Care Manager Helen Wood delivered an interactive, informative session on dementia care, highlighting the importance of person-centred approaches tailored to individual needs.

The event also welcomed Crewe Men in Sheds - a local charity that runs inclusive social and practical workshops for over-50s - helping combat loneliness through activities such as woodworking and computing. The Shedders have an existing relationship with Caremark Cheshire South East, reflecting a shared commitment to community connection and mental wellbeing.

Jaay Ganta, Director and Co-Founder of Caremark Cheshire South East, was also recognised during the event for his role in launching the new service. Both Jaay and Paul are working quickly to develop relationships with potential partners such as Cheshire East Council and Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS, with a view to supporting hospital discharge pathways from Leighton Hospital in the near future.

The team’s focus on hiring locally is just one aspect of their commitment to delivering top-quality home care services under this expansion. Creating multiple new jobs within the region, they are specifically looking for people who are invested in the community’s wellbeing and passionate about providing the best possible care.

Paul Rodgers stated, “I have seen the demand for home care services increase exponentially. I knew I wanted to help and realised the vast number of Cheshire South East residents I could assist by opening a Caremark branch in the region. I was aware of Caremark’s accomplished history of providing personalised care tailored to each customer’s unique needs, and this is what really appealed.

“With such high demand for care in the area, I’m now looking to hire further care assistants who embody the company's core values of reliability, hard work, compassion, and empathy. All staff members are fully trained and undergo mandatory and specialised training to provide customers with the highest level of care. As a company, Caremark is committed to helping its employees grow and succeed in their careers, offering various opportunities for professional development and providing a supportive network to assist with their growth and advancement within the company.”

Caremark’s Joint CEO, David Glover, concluded: “Caremark currently has 136 offices nationwide. Our 5,500+ care assistants now handle approximately 4,500 publicly funded customers and 2,500 private customers across the UK. The demand for home care assistance has increased dramatically in recent years. We are actively trying to be part of the solution to the care crisis, so we are delighted that Paul and Jaay have expanded the Caremark home care services into the region.

“We look forward to seeing the impact his team will have on the Cheshire South East area and its residents by enabling customers to live in their own homes and enhance their quality of life.”