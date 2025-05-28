Carers First offer Family Empowerment Workshops in Medway

Carers First will be delivering further Family Empowerment Workshops, following the success of their previous events.

These workshops are designed for carers supporting someone with mental health difficulties, teaching coping strategies and assisting with family communication and helping carers to develop support networks.

Naresh Katnoria, Carers First Team Lead for Medway, said: “We aim to help carers to increase resilience, improve their wellbeing and develop knowledge and necessary skills to allow them to thrive.

“You will have the chance to meet with other carers who understand what you may be experiencing, while receiving expert information and knowledge from our team at Carers First.

“Join us in this empowering journey of learning, sharing and growing together. Spaces are limited, so reserve your spot soon!”

Four sessions will be held on 31 May, 14 June, 21 June and 28 June. On completion of all sessions and a brief evaluation, families will receive a shopping voucher as a thank you for their commitment!

These events will have a relaxed, informal and engaging atmosphere, with opportunities for peer support throughout.

The workshops focus on empowering carers to prioritise their own wellbeing while taking care of someone in the family.

The workshops will cover how to: Manage stress, challenge negative thoughts, address anxiety, learn relaxation techniques (that you can continue at home), and more. Hands-on activities will help to build resilience and confidence in a caring role.

The workshops will be held at St Augustine, Rock Avenue, Gillingham ME7 5PW. They will be free of cost, with refreshments and lunch provided.

For more information and to book your space, click here.

If you are caring for someone and would like to find out what support Carers First can offer, please visit our website www.carersfirst.org.ukor call our helpline on 0300 303 1555.

We have local services, groups and support available in Medway, Lincolnshire, Essex, Southend-on-Sea and London Boroughs Haringey, Waltham Forest, Croydon and Merton. We also provide online support for carers anywhere. Your donations will help us support more carers – you can donate here [ link].