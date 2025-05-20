Carers First partner with the National Garden scheme in Southend-on-Sea

Carers First was proud to partner with the National Garden Scheme to celebrate this year’s Garden and Health Week.

The charity hosted a peaceful and restorative visit to the enchanting Blunts Hall for carers in Southend-on-Sea on Thursday, 8 May.

More than 85% of National Garden Scheme visitors report that being in a garden has a positive impact on their mental wellbeing, providing the perfect restorative day for carers.

This day offered a group of local carers the chance to take a meaningful break from their everyday responsibilities and enjoy the calm and beauty of nature.

Set in the heart of the Essex countryside, Blunts Hall provided the perfect setting. Carers were treated to a guided tour of the stunning private gardens, led by the dedicated owners Alan and Lesley, who shared the estate’s fascinating history.

Megan Williams, Carers First Team Lead for Southend-on-Sea, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Alan and Lesley, who work closely with the National Garden Scheme for generously opening their garden, leading a fascinating historical tour, and providing delicious refreshments. Their warm hospitality helped make the day truly memorable.

“A special thank you also goes to Southend United Community Foundation for providing minibus transport, and to SPDNS Homecare for offering support at home, making it easier for more carers to attend without worry.”

According to the National Garden Scheme: “Carers are more likely to live in poverty than the wider population and the social care crisis means their responsibilities are only growing. That can lead to burnout, as all too often carers find it hard to get a break.

“That’s why the grants that the National Garden Scheme funds – which cover everything from household items to outdoor respite activities – are so vital for carers. As well as the grants, the National Garden Scheme organises garden visits for groups of carers to allow them some precious time to themselves.”

Carers First is a network partner of Carers Trust. The National Garden Scheme has been supporting Carers Trust since 1996, having donated over £6.2 million in that time to help the charity raise the profile of carers’ issues and enable them to further their reach and support even more unpaid carers.

If you are caring for someone and would like to find out what support Carers First can offer, please visit our website www.carersfirst.org.ukor call our helpline on 0300 303 1555.

We have local services, groups and support available in Medway, Lincolnshire, Essex, Southend-on-Sea and London Boroughs Haringey, Waltham Forest, Croydon and Merton. We also provide online support for carers anywhere. Your donations will help us support more carers – you can donate here [ link].