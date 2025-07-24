Carers in Croydon are invited to join creative, relaxing and supportive events this summer
The charity, which supports unpaid carers across the borough, is running a wide range of free and accessible events at the George Street Carers Centre and beyond — offering space for carers to relax, connect with others, and explore new interests.
These events are part of Carers First’s wider offer, which includes tailored support on finances, wellbeing, and finding balance in everyday life. From practical help to creative escapes, the charity is committed to giving carers the support and opportunities they deserve.
One Croydon carer who recently attended an event said: “It was great to be able to encourage and support each other, to feel brave and reassured with the support from other carers — even though we may have not met before. To experience something outside of our comfort zone and feel liberated, empowered, and energised.”
Among the highlights is the Croydon Carers Writers Group, held on the third Monday of each month and facilitated by Anita Goveas, a British-Asian writer of flash fiction and short stories and resident writer at The Royal Bethlem Gallery.
Dawn Hamilton, Carers First Team Lead for Croydon, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to explore your creativity, learn new writing techniques and unlock your potential.
“We host a range of fun, relaxing and supportive events in Croydon — from ‘Sing and Stroll’ walking groups to yoga classes and even an open mic afternoon. There’s something for everyone. Register with Carers First to find out more and come along!”
Other monthly events include:
- Sound Healing Sessions (last Friday of the month): Unwind and rejuvenate with the healing vibrations of crystal and Tibetan singing bowls — designed to help promote inner peace, reduce stress, and restore mind-body balance.
- Book Club (first Wednesday of the month): A chance to dive into a shared read, connect with other carers, and enjoy a relaxing moment away from daily pressures.
Find out more about events in Croydon [ here].
To attend, please [ register with Carers First].
If you're caring for someone and want to explore the support available to you, visit www.carersfirst.org.uk or call our helpline on 0300 303 1555. We’re here for carers across Medway, Lincolnshire, Essex, Southend-on-Sea, and the London Boroughs of Haringey, Waltham Forest, Croydon and Merton — both in person and online.