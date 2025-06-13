Carers Week day 6: How Carers First can support your mental health and wellbeing

Carers Week is an annual campaign to raise awareness of caring and help people to access much-needed support. Day 6 of Carers Week, 14 June, focuses on the mental health and wellbeing of carers.

Almost three quarters of carers in the UK have reported that their mental health was impacted by their caring role, and more than 60% said that it had made their physical health worse.

Carers First provide a wealth of online support and are highlighting particular help and advice topics on offer this Carers Week.

Sarah Cahalan, Carers First Director of Services said: "Caring for someone can be incredibly demanding and finding time to look after yourself often feels impossible. Taking a break is one of the most challenging aspects of being a carer — not just practically, but emotionally too.

“That’s why we’ve put together a simple guide with essential tips for self-care, along with realistic ways to build them into your daily routine, even when time is short.”

Caring for someone can also bring up a wide range of difficult emotions, such as upset at seeing someone you love in pain, or anxious for the future.

The most important thing to remember is that it is completely normal to experience these difficult emotions, and a whole host of others too.

But just because these struggles can be normal, it doesn’t mean that there is no support available, or that you shouldn’t seek help when you need it.

Online help and advice articles on looking after your mental health and wellbeing are available from Carers First here. Topics include taking breaks, managing difficult emotions, how relationships can change, and more.

For more information on the support and events available from Carers First during Carers Week, visit www.carersfirst.org.uk/about-us/what-we-do/campaigns/carers-week.

If you are caring for someone and would like to find out what support Carers First can offer, please visit our website www.carersfirst.org.ukor call our helpline on 0300 303 1555.

We have local services, groups and support available in Medway, Lincolnshire, Essex, Southend-on-Sea and London Boroughs Haringey, Waltham Forest, Croydon and Merton. We also provide online support for carers anywhere. Your donations will help us support more carers – you can donate here [ link].