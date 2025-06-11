Carpet bowls brings fun and fitness to over 60s

Spitfire Lodge, Portswood

Churchill Living’s Spitfire Lodge in Portswood, has been enjoying the benefits of a set of short mat carpet bowls equipment to help support and encourage over 60’s living at the Lodge to meet up, have fun and exercise in their spacious Owners’ Lounge.

The equipment includes a full set of bowls, mats and carpet bowls accessories so the apartment owners can get involved and take up a new hobby from within the comfort of their community. The weekly sessions are proving extremely popular, and inspiring a healthy sense of competition and camaraderie amongst those who choose to get involved.

“The carpet bowls has been a big hit at Spitfire Lodge,” comments Caroline Haswell, Senior Marketing Manager for Churchill Living South West Division, “We are big advocates for people living independently in their later years and doing the things they love the most and this carpet bowls equipment is a brilliant way for Owners to stay active, socialise and enjoy a new hobby!”.

Carpet Bowls was devised as a scaled down version of indoor bowls and is the ideal activity for over 60’s communities. The game is excellent for helping players maintain mobility and is low-impact, so anyone of any ability or experience can get involved without risking injury. Additionally, studies show that taking up a new hobby and being active can reduce physical health risks by 30-40% in the over 60’s.

Carpet bowls at Spitfire Lodge

Spitfire Lodge itself is a collection of stylish and energy-efficient one-and two-bedroom apartments boasting spacious rooms throughout, available to buy now. Considerately designed with the over 60’s in mind, each apartment comes with the benefit of a sociable Owners’ Lounge, a Guest Suite for visiting friends and family, a Lodge Manager and 24-hour call centre support system to provide all Owners with peace of mind.

To find out more about Spitfire Lodge, call 02380 985603, or visit https://www.churchill-living.co.uk/retirement-apartments-for-sale/.