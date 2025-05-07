Cat with burns to head and face healing well thanks to RSPCA Worcester and Mid-Worcestershire branch care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A cat found with burns to his head and face is healing well thanks to treatment and TLC provided by RSPCA Worcester and Mid-Worcestershire Branch.

The cat, who has been affectionately named Arthur, was handed in to an overnight emergency vet after being found in Worcester on 24 April and then transferred across to the branch.

Claire Wood, from the RSPCA Worcester and Mid-Worcestershire Branch, said: “Poor Arthur has been through a lot. We’re unsure how he came to sustain these burns or what his backstory is.

“He wasn’t microchipped and we’ve not been able to track down an owner, but he is such a sweet natured boy who has settled in well with us.”

Arthur

Arthur is receiving treatment for his burns and is healing well.

“He is being closely monitored and is having regular vet visits,” added Claire. “He’s on antibiotics and we’re also applying topical meds to his skin daily.

“In spite of the pain he must be in, he is doing so well, he’s an absolute star! Arthur may need surgery to remove his ear tips - but we’re going to cross that bridge when we come to it.

“We hope it won’t be too long until he is up for rehoming, but at the moment we’re taking it day by day as we get to know this lovely fella!” (below pictured yesterday)

Arthur when he came into the care of RSPCA Worcester and Mid-Worcestershire Branch

If you would like to support the branch with Arthur’s ongoing care you can donate via their Facebook page or you can donate via https://www.justgiving.com/rspcaworcester.

There are also lots of ways you can help the RSPCA’s Worcester and Mid Worcestershire Branch - which runs the The Holdings Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre to continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals.

When an animal is in need, the quicker they get help the better. By helping small sick and injured animals yourself it frees up our teams to focus their specialist skills on investigating cruelty and neglect, and reaching more victims who urgently need our help. If it’s safe to do so, please take any sick or injured small animals directly to a local vet who can help. We have lots of advice on our website to help the public to safely handle and transport a small animal in need.