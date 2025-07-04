Centrick Strengthens Valuation Team with Appointment of Nick Cheung MRICS

Nick Cheung MRIC

Centrick is continuing to expand its expert valuation services with the appointment of accomplished surveyor Nick Cheung MRICS, who joins the team at the company’s Birmingham headquarters.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bringing over 15 years of experience in the property sector—including a successful tenure at Savills—Nick joins as a Valuation Surveyor, supporting clients across the Midlands. His remit will include delivering RICS-compliant valuations for secured lending purposes across both residential and commercial property sectors.

Katherine Nolan, Director and Head of Valuation at Centrick, welcomed the appointment:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Nick’s arrival marks another exciting step in the ongoing growth of our valuation team. His depth of knowledge, especially in secured lending, will be an asset to both our clients and colleagues. We’re thrilled to have him on board."

Right - Katherine Nolan, MRICS, Director of Valuations at Centrick Left - Nick Cheung, MRICS, Valuation Surveyor

Nick Cheung added: "I’m delighted to be joining Centrick, a business with a strong reputation for professionalism, innovation, and outstanding client service. I’m excited to contribute to the team’s continued success and future growth."

Centrick’s RICS Registered Valuers provide Red Book valuations to a wide variety of clients, including banks, developers, housing associations, charities, property owners, and private individuals. The team also works closely with solicitors, accountants, and other professional advisers to deliver comprehensive property insights.

Birmingham-based Centrick, which also has offices in London, Manchester, Fareham, and Gerrards Cross has grown consistently since its inception by successfully prioritising innovation, expertise, and building trusted relationships with its clients to deliver high quality service and results. First opening its doors in 2005, the agency now has over 30,000 properties across the UK on its books and manages over £4.5 billion in client assets. Visit www.centrick.co.uk for more information.