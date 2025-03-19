CEO of the BFA named on the 2025 WiTA Powerlist

Pip Wilkins QFP, CEO of the BFA (British Franchise Association)

Pip Wilkins QFP, CEO of the BFA (British Franchise Association), has been named on the WiTA 2025 Powerlist.

The WiTA (Women in Trade Associations) Powerlist, is a collaboration between the TAF (Trade Association Forum), the FSB (Federation of small businesses) and the CBI (Confederation of British industry), in recognition of the top women in trade associations.

The list was compiled from over 200 nominations which the judges reduced to the 100 recently published.

CBI Chief Executive Rain Newton-Smith said: “I’m proud and honoured to lift up and celebrate all the women on this year’s Powerlist. they represent the very best – women making a difference in the world and having an impact for the sectors and industries they work for.”

Pip Wilkins, who has made the list every year since its inception three years ago, said: “I’d like to offer my thanks to the TAF, the FSB and the CBI for creating this Powerlist and for my honoured position on it.”

She continued: “I have always said, ‘you cannot be what you cannot see’, so I strive to set a positive example for women across the franchising sector. I truly hope that seeing the wide variety of names and associations on this list, will give women across the commercial landscape the confidence to stride out and claim the roles they set their hearts on. I am lucky enough to be supported by an incredible team of men and women here at the BFA and would not be on this list at all if it were not for their support.” #FranchisingStrongerTogether

The full Powerlist can be seen here: https://trade-association-forum.euwest01.umbraco.io/community/women-in-trade-associations/2025-wita-powerlist/?mc_cid=5e3803e4c0&mc_eid=4a32ae36f3