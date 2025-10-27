Charities wanted to sign up for Aldi's Christmas food donations programme

Aldi opens applications for Christmas food donations

Aldi is calling on charities, community groups and food banks across the UK to sign up for surplus food donations from its stores this Christmas.

The supermarket works with the community giving platform Neighbourly to donate surplus food throughout the year. But with all Aldi stores set to close on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, there’s an opportunity for even more groups to benefit from the partnership over the festive season.

Participating charities will be matched with local Aldi stores and can collect fresh and chilled food nearing its expiration date, with Aldi expecting to donate an estimated one million meals to those in need over the festive period.

Luke Emery, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “The services our amazing charity partners provide are more in demand than ever during the festive period. That’s why we’re committed to offering as much support as we can to the communities we serve this Christmas.”

Steve Butterworth, Chief Executive Officer at Neighbourly, added: “Christmas can be a tough time for many families, and local charities are often a vital lifeline. We know there are still groups out there who could really use the extra help from businesses like Aldi, so we’d love them to get in touch.”

Any charity or community group not already working with Neighbourly can register their interest at neighbourly.com.

Customers can also donate food or household items year-round through community donation points in every Aldi store.

In addition to its long-term partnership with Neighbourly, Aldi has worked with Company Shop since 2022 to manage surplus stock from its Regional Distribution Centres. It sees surplus items sold at discounted prices to members throughout the year, making essentials more accessible and reducing waste.