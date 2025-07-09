Charity Beach Pilates & Swim Event Raises Over £750 For Chill Dorset

Beach Pilates & Sea Dip Fundraising Event

Family-run Bridge Health & Wellbeing in Christchurch, Dorset, is delighted to have helped raise over £750 for Chill Dorset from their Beach Pilates and Sea Dip fundraising event on Avon Beach.

Everyone was invited to a Pilates class on the beach, led by Louise O’Connell, co-founder and Pilates teacher at Bridge Health & Wellbeing, followed by a sea dip led by Jo Cox, lead volunteer at Chill Dorset. The class was completely free and open to all abilities.

All donations on the day and via the Just Giving page went to Chill Dorset, which is based at Avon Beach. The team were hoping to raise £750, which would enable eight people to attend the course fully funded. The total raised so far is a fantastic £760!

Chill Dorset is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to providing sea swimming courses as a form of therapy for adults with long-term mental or physical health conditions, including anxiety, depression and cancer. Trained coaches offer structured and supportive gentle courses to introduce people to the therapeutic benefits of spending time in the sea.

Bridge Health & Wellbeing has supported Chill Dorset through a range of fundraising activities over the past eighteen months. Louise O'Connell, Pilates teacher and co-founder of Bridge Health & Wellbeing, said, “We were keen to support a small, local charity which is making a difference to people right here in Christchurch. Chill operates from Avon Beach, which is just minutes from our clinic.

Thankfully, the sun shone on our event, and we were delighted to see so many people attend. Everyone enjoyed the sunshine and Pilates on the sand, followed by a lovely sea dip with the Chill team and lifeguards, whole freely volunteered their time. Our thanks also go to The Beach Hut Cafe, which also donated on the day, with tea and coffee money going directly to Chill.”

Jo Cox, experienced cold water swimmer and volunteer Coach at Chill, said, “We are incredibly grateful to Bridge & Health Wellbeing for supporting our charity. We rely on donations from local companies, other charities, and organisations like Active Dorset to make a difference in the lives of local people. It was a real pleasure to share this event with everyone who attended on the day. I am absolutely thrilled we reached our fundraising target, and we can continue to make a life-changing difference for local people.”

From their state-of-the-art clinic on Bridge Street, Christchurch, Bridge Health & Wellbeing provides physiotherapy, chiropractic, sports massage and rehabilitation services, and Pilates, yoga, and other wellbeing classes.