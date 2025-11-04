Charity Excellence Christmas Market: Small charities, big heart

A festive treat for all in Chichester city centre

This Christmas, shoppers can make their presents go a little further — by giving gifts that do good. Launching on Tuesday 4 November, the Charity Excellence Small(s) Christmas Market 2025 unites more than 60 small UK charities in one virtual marketplace, offering everything from handmade cards to wish-list items and charity sponsorships. And the best part? Prices start at just £2 — making it possible for anyone to feel good by doing good.

A Christmas Market with a Difference

From penguins, parrots and pussycats to chubby unicorns and goats, the range of causes taking part is as varied as it is heart-warming. Visitors can browse charity stalls hosted on familiar platforms such as Etsy, Vinted and eBay, all in one place.

The idea is simple: give small charities, often overshadowed by larger names during the festive season, a collective space to reach new supporters and raise much-needed funds.

“People can feel good about doing good,” says Ian McLintock, founder of Charity Excellence. “With prices starting under £2, it’s affordable for everyone — and every penny goes directly to the charity of your choice.”

Giving the “Smalls” a Bigger Voice

The market was born out of the increasingly tough climate facing small charities, many of which are struggling to fund their work amid rising demand and tightening budgets.

To help level the playing field, Charity Excellence — the UK’s largest charity support community — created a free online platform where small organisations can showcase their Christmas offers without spending a penny.

Charity Excellence promotes the market through a newsletter reaching 93,000 subscribers, an extensive UK social media campaign, and Google Ads credits redirected to boost the market’s visibility. Even their AI technology gets festive treatment, with “vibe-coded” content designed to connect with the right audiences.

Collaboration and Community

The Christmas Market is just one part of Charity Excellence’s wider mission to strengthen collaboration across the sector. The organisation runs a master information hub, online directories of nonprofit goods and services, and the #LoveYourSmalls campaign — all aimed at promoting the expertise and innovation of small charities.

“We prioritise small and marginalised groups because those who need help most are often least able to afford it,” McLintock adds.

Behind Charity Excellence

Founded by Ian McLintock in 2018, Charity Excellence was originally designed, built, and funded by McLintock himself. Today, it’s operated by an independent registered charity (number 1195568) and serves as a lifeline for nonprofits across the UK.

With more than 50,000 members and 3,000 new ones joining each month, it’s the largest and fastest-growing UK charity community. Its 13 free AI and digital tools help nonprofits find funding, access resources, and connect with each other — all at no cost.

How to Get Involved

The Small(s) Christmas Market 2025 officially opens its (virtual) doors on Tuesday 4 November. Visitors can browse, shop, and support their favourite causes from anywhere in the UK.

It’s proof that a little can go a long way — and that when small charities work together, the impact can be anything but small.

View the market here: https://www.charityexcellence.co.uk/uk-charity-gifts-for-christmas/