Charity Friends of the Elderly opens new care home Friends Place in Calcot

Friends Place - Charity, Friends of the Elderly's New State-of-the Art Care Home in Calcot, Reading

A Warm Welcome Awaits Residents At Friends Place

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friends of the Elderly, a charity supporting older people across England and Wales through residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as a grants programme for older people facing financial hardship, is delighted to announce the opening of its brand-new residential care home, Friends Place, in Calcot, Reading.

The opening of the new home reflects the charity’s long-standing commitment to providing high-quality care. Friends Place has been thoughtfully and carefully designed to create a warm, welcoming atmosphere where residents feel valued, secure, and supported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is an exciting milestone for Friends of the Elderly,” said Mark Wilson, Interim Co-Chief Executive. “We’re proud to offer a warm, modern home where every detail has been designed with residents’ wellbeing in mind. Friends Place brings high-quality care and 30 new jobs to the local area – and we’re thrilled to now be part of the Calcot community.”

The Cinema Room at Friends of the Elderly's new Calcot care home, Friends Place

Friends Place offers residential, dementia, and respite care and is also home to a day care service. All care is delivered by a compassionate and experienced care team. Alina Gutu, the General Manager, has worked for the charity for several years, previously running The Lawn in Alton, which is rated ‘Good’ by The Care Quality Commission.

Friends Place includes a range of high-quality facilities such as a cinema, beauty salon, bar, garden room, landscaped grounds and multiple comfortable communal spaces.

“Friends Place is a home in every sense of the word,” said Alina, “We’ve worked hard to create a welcoming environment where people will feel safe, valued and connected.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents can enjoy a busy calendar of activities, from garden parties and exercise classes to live entertainment and crafts, while dining is a highlight, with freshly prepared meals served in beautifully designed restaurant-style spaces.

Friends Place Now Open - (left to right) General Manager, Alina Gutu with Mark Wilson & Jennifer Griffiths, Interim Co-Chief Executives at Friends of the Elderly's new state-of-the-art care home in Calcot, Reading

“Friends Place is more than just a care home, it’s a place to belong,” continued Alina. “Our goal is to provide a warm, homely environment where residents feel safe, supported and part of the community.”

“With over 120 years of experience, Friends of the Elderly is proud to continue its mission of providing personalised, compassionate care that supports older people to live full and dignified lives,” concluded Mark.

To enquire about Friends Place please email [email protected] or call 0118 207 8512.