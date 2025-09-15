Charity hero finishes fifth ultra marathon in fundraising drive

Ben Fox

A HERO charity campaigner has completed an incredible FIVE ultra-marathons.

Warrington-based Ben Fox achieved the amazing feat in the space of a year generating donations along the way.

Reflecting on his efforts Ben, 36, a father-of-two, said “it had been quite a Summer”.

Appearing on GB News to talk about his marathon effort he said: “The adventure started last year. I did my first ultra marathon I've ever done, and that was June. I got to the end of it last year, and was like, ‘okay, how can I push myself even further?’

“So I got this crazy idea, I'll do an ultra marathon each month throughout the summer. So in May, I started off at the Sandstone Trail.

“Then I went back to the lakes. In June, I did the race for Stones in Oxford in July. I did an endurance race in August, and then on Saturday September 13 I did the Thames Path.

“It's been quite a gruelling summer. I wouldn't go back and change it. I've fully enjoyed it, apart from my legs and my feet. I'm looking forward to a month or two off from running now and then plan next year.”

Ben, head of sales at the UK Mortgage Centre, is raising money for two charities. One is Children with Cancer, who specialise in research and treatments for childhood cancer, the other is a local charity in Liverpool called KIND. which specialises in helping disadvantaged children and families throughout school holidays, through the summer, and over Christmas time.

“I’m hoping to raise £6,000 for two unbelievable charities that are close to my heart.

​​“Our children are our future and I believe every child deserves a chance to succeed in life. The two charities I’m supporting work to achieve this. I want to say thanks for everyone’s support so far - if people could share the just giving page, that would be fantastic.”

Donations to both causes can be made here: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ben-fox-1