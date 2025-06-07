Charity quiz raises £1,000 for Gosport rescue service

A charity quiz to support the Gosport And Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (GAFIRS) has raised £1,106 which will help the charity with their rescue work in the Solent this summer.

The independent lifeboat service is run by volunteers and relies on donations and funding from the community. Gary Parker from Nation Radio South hosted a quiz for GAFIRS at the Bayside Cabin in Stokes Bay in February and this is his second quiz for the charity, taking the total raised so far to £2,406.

It was a great evening, with 115 people taking part and 23 quiz teams. The cafe served a delicious hog roast and drinks included two cocktails created especially for the quiz night. Tickets were £15 and the Bayside Cabin donated £5 per person, a total of £575

The raffle raised £360 and knitted seagulls, sold in aid of GAFIRS added a further £60. The winning quiz team kindly donated their £100 prize money to the charity which was very much appreciated.

Quiz host Gary Parker and cafe Manager Stephanie Engelmeier with raffle prizes

"We want to thank Gary Parker and the Bayside Cabin for supporting GAFIRS again. With the summer coming and more people out on the water, we are ready to respond to any incidents in the Solent and the money they have raised will really help", said Owen Sargant, Finance Director for GAFIRS. "We also want to thank the winning quiz team, 'Can You Repeat The Question Please' for donating their prize money of £100."

GAFIRS is the nominated charity for the Bayside Cabin and Manager, Stephanie Engelmeier and her team will be organising more charity events throughout the year to support them. Information will be shared on their social media channels.

If you wish to donate to GAFIRS and support their work, visit their fundraising page justgiving.com/gafirs

Gary Parker hosts a weekly pub quiz at the Sir Joseph Paxton pub in Park Gate and his charity quizzes have raised over £22,000 for local charities, including GAFIRS, Cash for Kids, Abby’s Heroes, George’s Rockstars, and the Kirsty Louise Streek Foundation. You can contact him at Gary Parker Digital Marketing & Media or email [email protected]