Charity's Little Bramingham Farm in Luton announced as finalist in Care Home of the Year category of the National Care Awards 2025

At Little Bramingham Farm, the Luton-based residential care home run by charity Friends of the Elderly, the care team has been celebrating some fantastic and exciting news – it has been nominated a Finalist in this year’s prestigious National Care Awards in The Care Home of the Year category.

Little Bramingham Farm is a warm and welcoming care home that has been rated Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission. Surrounded by beautiful gardens, it offers a homely setting where residents live with dignity, independence and happiness.

The home has a true family feel. Bedrooms are personalised with treasured belongings, while shared spaces are full of conversation, music and laughter. All the care team are highly skilled and deeply committed to knowing each resident as an individual, learning their life stories, preferences and passions. This ethos runs through everything, from meals planned together to activities shaped by residents’ choices and decisions, made in partnership with families.

“Everyone at Little Bramingham Farm plays a role in creating this environment. Carers, housekeepers, maintenance and managers all see their work as sharing life with residents rather than simply delivering care,”said Emma Lawrance, the Registered Manager at the care home. “Many colleagues have been part of the home for years – some have worked at Little Bramingham Farm for over 20 years – which creates trust and stability and strengthens the sense of belonging. This means the residents are cared for by familiar, experienced staff who truly know them and make Little Bramingham Farm feel like home.”

The result of all the care team’s dedication is a home that is warm, safe and vibrant. Little Bramingham Home is not just a care home but a thriving community where residents are truly at the centre of everything.

Life at Little Bramingham Farm is full of activities that bring purpose, joy and connection. “Residents take part in baking, gardening, arts and crafts, exercise sessions and reminiscence groups, all tailored to individual interests. Intergenerational projects with schools and performances by local choirs add variety and fun,”continued Karen Charity, Little Bramingham Farm’s Activities Coordinator.

“Susie’s Tea Room, located within the care home's beautiful gardens, is open to the public and has become a wonderful community hub, keeping the residents firmly at the heart of community life. Susie’s also plays a special role throughout the year, hosting seasonal events such as Santa’s Grotto, our Halloween celebrations, and the Easter Extravaganza. Families can also book the space for private functions and celebrations.”

Community connection is central to the home’s ethos. Schools, choirs and local groups are regular visitors, and residents are supported to attend local shops, parks and events. “Little Bramingham Farm has an especially strong partnership with YAWN Life, a local community group that supports people with learning disabilities. “YAWN members visit weekly to help care for the gardens, planting flowers and building friendships with residents. Residents also look forward to visits from Musical Bumps, a local toddler play group, whose fortnightly interactive storytelling and play sessions bring joy, laughter and a sense of family across generations,”added Emma.

Animal companionship is another much loved part of life at Little Bramingham Farm as residents enjoy visits from Pets As Therapy dogs and Emma and the care team recently worked with the local animal hospital to release rescued hedgehogs safely into the grounds.

“Exceptional care at Little Bramingham Farm means recognising the whole person and supporting each resident to live life fully. Staff encourage residents to maintain skills and independence in everyday life, whether gardening, preparing meals, setting the table or even leading activities. The focus is always on what people can do and the contribution they continue to make,” continued Emma.

Little Bramingham Farm’s Outstanding CQC rating reflects not only excellent standards of care but also the strong culture of compassion and respect within the home. Staff at every level are part of a team dedicated to supporting residents to live fulfilled and meaningful lives. Families are welcomed as partners and often speak about the warmth, continuity and dedication of the staff team.

“Little Bramingham Farm is more than a care home – it’s a vibrant community where older people are supported to feel valued, purposeful and truly at home. What stands out most is how experienced, passionate and longstanding the whole workforce is. Their desire to support the residents comes out in many ways.

“Being a Finalist in this year’s National Care Awards in The Care Home of the Year category is amazing and a true testament to all the care home team who are totally committed to supporting the residents, every minute of every day,” concluded Emma.

