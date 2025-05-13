Cheadle Hulme to host power-packed networking event featuring celebrity PR expert
The spotlight this month shines on Mayah Riaz, widely known as the PR to the Stars. As a leading expert in media strategy and personal branding, Mayah will deliver a motivating talk on “Building a Personal Brand That Opens Doors.” With a client list that includes celebrities, entrepreneurs, and rising stars, Mayah is set to offer practical insights for anyone looking to raise their profile and land media opportunities.
Adding even more sparkle to the event is Jacqueline Berwitz, photographer to the Royal Family, who will be offering headshots and insider tips on how to show up professionally on camera, providing a golden opportunity for guests to leave with not only inspiration but an updated profile photo too.
Organised by Joanna Scott-Aspray, CEO of The Cheshire Club, the event promises more than just breakfast. It’s about “feeding your ambition, expanding your network, and sparking ideas that take you further.” With connections stronger than the coffee, this event is known for its welcoming community and empowering atmosphere.
Event Details:
Date: Friday 16th May
Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon
Location: Platform 5, 47 Station Road, Cheadle Hulme, SK8 7AA
Free Parking Available
To secure your spot, visit: https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/80468
Whether you’re looking to grow your brand, connect with like-minded professionals, or just start your Friday with a dose of inspiration, this event is not to be missed.