Cheadle Hulme to host power-packed networking event featuring celebrity PR expert

Joanna Scott-Aspray is hosting the lunch

Business owners across Cheshire are in for an inspiring morning as The Breakfast Club, hosted by The Cheshire Club on Friday 16th May with a powerhouse lineup and an irresistible mix of personal branding, networking, and practical headshot magic.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The spotlight this month shines on Mayah Riaz, widely known as the PR to the Stars. As a leading expert in media strategy and personal branding, Mayah will deliver a motivating talk on “Building a Personal Brand That Opens Doors.” With a client list that includes celebrities, entrepreneurs, and rising stars, Mayah is set to offer practical insights for anyone looking to raise their profile and land media opportunities.

Adding even more sparkle to the event is Jacqueline Berwitz, photographer to the Royal Family, who will be offering headshots and insider tips on how to show up professionally on camera, providing a golden opportunity for guests to leave with not only inspiration but an updated profile photo too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organised by Joanna Scott-Aspray, CEO of The Cheshire Club, the event promises more than just breakfast. It’s about “feeding your ambition, expanding your network, and sparking ideas that take you further.” With connections stronger than the coffee, this event is known for its welcoming community and empowering atmosphere.

Mayah Riaz who will be speaking at the event

Event Details:

Date: Friday 16th May

Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon

Location: Platform 5, 47 Station Road, Cheadle Hulme, SK8 7AA

Free Parking Available

To secure your spot, visit: https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/80468

Whether you’re looking to grow your brand, connect with like-minded professionals, or just start your Friday with a dose of inspiration, this event is not to be missed.