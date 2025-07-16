Chelmsford Nursery Team Takes on Peak District Ultra Challenge to Create Sanctuary for Children Affected by Domestic Abuse
The fundraising effort, led by team members LJ, Sarah, Olivia, Lucinda, Jessie, Kim, Meggie, Lorraine, Janet and Georgia - is part of their ongoing commitment to the Bright Horizons Foundation for Children. The funds will help transform an underused area of the refuge into a nurturing environment for babies and young children; a space filled with toys, books, games, soft furnishings, and art supplies.
Earlier this year, the team worked with the refuge to convert a cluttered room into a homework and activity space for older children up to 16. Their latest project will provide a dedicated sanctuary for the youngest residents, ensuring children of all ages have a safe and welcoming place to play, heal, and just be children.
"We’re so proud of what the team has achieved, both on the challenge and at the refuge," said Meggie, Nursery Manager at Bright Horizons Chelmsford. "We know that the Bright Spaces make such a big difference to children who have experienced trauma and we’re so honoured to be a small part of that journey."
Tracy, the Foundation’s Bright Space Manager, added: “Thanks to this incredible team, another refuge will soon have a space where children can feel safe, supported, and have the chance to thrive. These environments play such a crucial role in helping families rebuild.”
Bright Spaces are created in partnership with domestic abuse refuges, child protection suites, hospitals and other frontline services. Each space is designed to support children facing adversity by offering a safe place to play, relax, and access the emotional support they need.
2025 marks the 20th anniversary of the Bright Horizons Foundation for Children in the UK. In that time, we’ve created more than 100 Bright Spaces, where almost 30,000 vulnerable children play and relax in safety, helping them to recover from trauma and adversity. To celebrate this incredible milestone, our BH 20 for 20 fundraising campaign aims to bring people together to fundraise for Bright Spaces and make a difference. Find out more here.
If you would like to know more about The Foundation and how you could get involved in supporting Bright Spaces, please visit our website