Cheltenham racing season concludes with event raising more than £28,000 for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

Hunter Chase

The annual Hunter Chase event, managed through a collaboration between Midlands Air Ambulance Charity and The Jockey Club, capped off this Cheltenham Racecourse season with an evening of amateur racing and festivities on 2nd May.

This was the fourth consecutive year that the two organisations have partnered up for the event, offering guests a rare evening of dinner, amateur racing and live entertainment at the iconic racecourse. In total, over £28,000 was raised, funding a potential 17 missions for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

Seven ‘Hunter Chases’, spanning distances between two and four miles, took place during the evening as amateur riders and trainers competed at the ‘home of jump racing’. The charity’s hospitality event was sponsored by Birmingham-based Fishers Property & Lettings Management, the three-course meal and entertainment took place in the renowned National Hunt restaurant. Tickets also included a post-racing afterparty with live entertainment from the Chip Shop Boys,

Pam Batson, corporate partnership manager at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “We were so pleased to work with The Jockey Club again and be a part of this standout event. Spending an evening at Cheltenham Racecourse is an opportunity that we always look forward to in the calendar, and we were so delighted to see more than £28,000 raised for our charity this year.

“We would like to say a big thank-you to everyone who attended the event, including Fishers Property & Lettings Management. We’d also like to thank The Jockey Club who kindly allow us to use this event to raise awareness of our charity and raise money for our lifesaving missions.”

Dean Taylor and Kay Venables, at Fishers Property & Lettings Management, added: “We were delighted to be the sponsor of this year’s Hunter Chase event. It was fantastic to see everybody come together on the evening to raise so much money for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity and we were so pleased to be involved.”

Find out more about Midlands Air Ambulance Charity via the website: midlandsairambulance.com and follow the lifesaving service on social media.