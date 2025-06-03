Cheshire business highlights local talent as its secret to longevity

LendingExpert works out of a renovated steam mill in Chester

The founder of a price comparison website has hailed his local talent and roots as its secret for success - and indeed survival.

Lending Expert, founded in 2013 by David Beard, has grown steadily over more than a decade, offering price comparison services such as mortgages, bridging finance, and second charge loans.

But while many tech and finance companies are drawn to big cities like Manchester, Lending Expert has stayed loyal to its Cheshire roots—and credits that decision as a key reason for reaching its 12th year of trading, despite multiple challenges along the way

Local Commitment Builds a Strong Foundation

David Beard, founder of Cheshire-based LendingExpert.co.uk

Based in a converted-office that was previously a steam mill, Lending Expert employs 8 local staff members in Chester who not only work in the area but understand its values.

While many firms in the finance and comparison sector often look to expand their teams with global talent or move to larger cities, Lending Expert has chosen a different path.

The company believes that local talent offers something unique—staff who are closely aligned with the business’s founding principles of putting customers first, offering clear advice, and finding the best possible financial solutions.

Founder David Beard said, “We have had opportunities to move to Manchester and hire from a wider pool, but the people we have here truly get what we’re about. They’ve helped shape the company into what it is today.”

Thriving Through Challenges

Despite a competitive industry and challenges such as Brexit, the COVID-19 pandemic, and a shifting housing market, Lending Expert has continued to grow.

In 2023 alone, the platform saw a 27% rise in users searching for secured loan products. This growth is a testament to both the quality of its services and also changes in economic policy.

When asked about the recent lowering of mortgage rates, Beard noted it was “a long-awaited and welcome change.” He believes the move will stimulate activity across the sector—not just for borrowers and brokers, but also for related professionals like surveyors and solicitors. “Our team has been patient, and we’re ready to support customers through this next phase,” he said.

A Long-Term View Rooted in Cheshire

With over 10 years in the industry, Lending Expert continues to show that a strong local team and a clear mission can go a long way. While the financial world keeps evolving, the company’s heart remains firmly in Cheshire—where it all began.