Cheshire care home receives 'Good' rating and looks forward to 'new era'
The report stated that there were, “Happy with the care and support offered at Beeston View and confirmed relatives’ feedback where the staff are described as wonderful and caring.”
In celebration of the rating and to thank each member of the team for their contributions to the home, each team member was presented with £100 gift voucher in appreciation of their hard work.
Kirsty Jones, General Manager at Beeston View said: “We are delighted that Beeston View was rated ‘Good’ overall following the CQC’s most recent inspection. The team at Beeston View always strive to provide the best possible quality care for everyone who lives at the home.”
Beeston View Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Beeston View provides residential care and specialist dementia carefor residents from respite care to long term stays.