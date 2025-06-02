Chester pizzeria heads to Madrid for the prestigious Top 50 Pizza Europe Awards

Chester-based pizzeria Stile Napoletano has announced it will attend the highly anticipated Top 50 Pizza Europe Awards in Madrid this month, where it has once again been shortlisted among Europe’s most exceptional pizzerias.

The awards, which take place on June 4, celebrate the best pizzerias outside of Italy, recognising culinary excellence, authenticity and innovation. This marks a return to the international stage for Stile Napoletano, which achieved an impressive 18th place in Europe and 94th globally at last year’s awards, also receiving the ‘Solania Award’ for Best New Entry, a prestigious accolade that positioned them as the third-best pizzeria in the UK, and the only one outside of London to make the list.

Located under Chester’s iconic Rows, Stile Napoletano was founded by Neapolitan chef Giacomo Guido. Originally from the island of Ischia near Naples, Giacomo first made a name for himself in London, where his pizzas were nominated for ‘Best Pizza in London’ in 2015 and featured in the critically acclaimed guide ‘Where to Eat Pizza’ in 2016. His reputation was further cemented in 2017, when he was named London Pizza Festival Champion.

Stile Napoletano opened in Chester in 2018, bringing Giacomo’s passion for traditional Neapolitan pizza to the North-West. The menu focuses on light, slow-fermented doughs topped with a carefully sourced mix of organic Italian ingredients and standout British produce. All pizzas are cooked in a wood-fired oven to deliver the signature soft, chewy base and blistered crust typical of true Neapolitan style.

Stile Napoletano Exterior

Commenting on the upcoming awards, Giacomo said: “We were thrilled with the recognition we received last year and are incredibly proud to be returning to the Top 50 Pizza Europe Awards. Receiving the Best New Entry award was a huge honour, it means a great deal to know our hard work and dedication to the craft of pizza is being acknowledged on such a high-profile stage.

“Pizza is more than food to me, it’s part of who I am. Being welcomed so warmly by the Chester community has meant everything. We’re proud to be representing the city and the UK, as we return to Madrid this summer.”

Stile Napoletano continues to go from strength to strength, evolving its offering while remaining rooted in the time-honoured traditions of Naples. With a growing following and continued national and international recognition, the pizzeria is set to maintain its reputation as one of the UK’s best.