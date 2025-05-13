Chester residents celebrate VE Day in style

Residents enjoy celebrating

Residents and staff at Deva Point, an Extra Care scheme run by The Guinness Partnership, one of England’s largest housing associations, have enjoyed a day of celebration to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of VE Day.

The celebration party was organised to honour the bravery and sacrifice made by all those who served our country during the Second World War, and especially to mark the end of the war in Europe on 8 May 1945.

The scheme was decorated with Union Jack bunting and food and drink had been prepared by residents, for all to enjoy. Residents and staff at Deva Point were also celebrating the 10th anniversary of Deva Point opening with a few of the original residents proudly attending the event.

Residents and staff welcomed Cllr Alex Tate, Sheriff of Chester, who was given the honour of cutting Deva Point’s large 10th birthday cake. Cllr Tate spoke with residents about her role as Sheriff and the history of Chester. Children from Highfield Primary school, who have formed close links with Deva Point, and children from St Clares Catholic Primary school, also came along to sing some war time songs, with residents happily joining in.

Karen Smith Extra Care Scheme Manager of Deva Pointsaid: “Holding a party for residents was a wonderful way to mark VE Day and there was a great sense of community spirit. The residents had a lovely time celebrating this important anniversary.”

Resident Annette Coley, Chairman of the Social Committee commented: “The party also marked the 10th anniversary of the opening of Deva Point and the residents are putting together a collage and scrap book of memories, to commemorate the past ten years. I want to thank everyone who helped to make our VE Day a success. It was a joyful day for all the residents.”

Cllr Alex Tate, Sheriff of Chester said: “I was happy to support the celebrations with the Deva Point residents, which were truly memorable. I especially enjoyed the residents joining local school children to sing together, in a truly heart-warming intergenerational celebration.”

Deva Point was donated a “Special Anniversary” rose with a plaque by local company CRJ Services to commemorate the event.