Children in Need: Ian Wright highlights power of supporting young

Cadbury Ambassador, Ian Wright, visits a BBC Children in Need funded project to highlight the power of project workers who build safe sporting and creative outlets for young people across the UK

This year, Cadbury has joined forces with BBC Children in Need to pledge a £150,000 donation to this year’s BBC Children in Need Appeal.

BBC Children in Need believes that every child should have the chance to thrive and be the best they can be. For this to happen, the charity wants every child to have someone they can turn to for help or support to overcome challenges they face.

Currently supporting over 1,400 projects, BBC Children in Need fund people and places in communities across the UK - so that wherever a child lives, there’s someone they can turn to.

Drawing on his own deep connection to the cause, Cadbury Ambassador, Ian Wright recently visited a sporting social enterprise for young people in southwest London. He witnessed firsthand the transformative power of project workers building safe creative outlets for young people, underscoring the urgent need for initiatives to continue their work.

To celebrate the BBC Children in Need partnership, Cadbury is launching special limited-edition Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Share Bags (100g) and Cadbury Dairy Milk Nibbles Share Bags (100g), featuring the iconic Pudsey Bear on packs.

Commenting on the partnership, Katie Cady, Cadbury Brand Manager at Mondelez International, said: “Generosity has always been at the heart of Cadbury, which is why we are so proud to partner with BBC Children in Need. We believe there’s a glass and a half in everyone, and when you give a little kindness, it can make a big difference. Our donation will go towards supporting the vital duties project workers do for young people across the UK. Every child deserves the chance to be creative, and we hope our special-edition packs help raise awareness for this important cause."

Claire Hoyle, Chief Campaigns & Engagement Officer at BBC Children in Need, also added: “We are incredibly grateful for Cadbury’s generous support and the powerful voice Ian Wright brings to this crucial issue. This partnership will enable us to continue supporting project workers who provide a life changing assistance for young people, fostering their talents and building their confidence at a time when it’s needed most.”

The special edition Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons and Nibbles bags are available in all major retailers nationwide from September, RRP £2.66