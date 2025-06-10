Children in Reading take part in exhilarating outdoor activities as The Oracle transformed into an activity camp

Children claim their prizes after winning a spot on the Power-up Leaderboard.

Last weekend, The Oracle Riverside in Reading was transformed into an exhilarating activity camp with over 100 children taking part in a range of outdoor activities designed to help young people ‘Power-up’ their summer by experiencing new things and making lasting memories in the great outdoors.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by PGL Kids’ Camps – one of the UK’s leading providers of kids’ outdoor residential camps – the Power-up Arena was built to showcase a taster of the fun activities on offer at PGL Kids’ Camps available across the country.

Children aged 8 to 16 took part in the adventure packed arena, with 38 games of laser tag, bouldering challenges and knowledge tests running throughout the action-packed day. Adrenaline was high and noise levels were even higher as teams battled it out to be crowned the winner, earning a place on the coveted Power-up Leaderboard and winning epic prizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only did the event inspire a sense of adventure, but the combination of fresh air, mental stimulation and physical activity are proven to be essential for children’s development, and has direct links to improved mental health, wellbeing and resilience[1]. PGL hopes to remind children of the outdoor adventures awaiting them when the summer holidays kick-in, encouraging kids to get active in order to reduce anxiety and build social skills.

A child enjoying bouldering at the Power-up Arena.

Speaking at the event, one 10-year-old said:

“I’ve always wanted to try bouldering, and it was even better than I imagined. I felt so brave reaching to the top and want to do it again on an even bigger climbing wall! I’ll never moan to my parents about going to a shopping centre again – you never know what adventure is waiting!”

Speaking about the event, PGL Beyond Head of Marketing Michelle Evans, said: “We were so pleased to bring a snapshot of PGL Kids’ Camps to Reading, giving young people the chance to power-up their summer with a taste of the non-stop fun they can have at our camps.

“Summer is the perfect time for young people to get off screens, get outside, explore nature and make memories. With kids taking the leap from one school year to the next, the extended break provides the opportunity for them to gain some independence and challenge themselves. Our camps provide the ideal environment for children to feel a sense of responsibility, make their own choices and grow confidence away from home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children enjoying the Power-up Arena.

“With OFSTED-approved care and round-the-clock support, they’re also a brilliant solution for parents who need reliable childcare while keeping the school holidays exciting and helping kids get outdoors.”

PGL has 9 Kids’ Camps across the UK, with one to seven-night camps available and prices starting from £139. PGL Kids Camps offer something for everyone so kids can test their skills, brave the waters of independence and make their school holidays unforgettable.

To find out more about PGL Kids’ Camps, head to adventureholidays.pgl.co.uk.