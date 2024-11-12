Christmas Development Day to create scrumptious festive Christmas menu

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

HC-One’s culinary team and residents living in HC-One care homes participated in a Christmas Development Day on Monday, November 11, with teams from Bidfood and EF-group at Bidfood’s Customer Experience Centre in Slough.

Attendees got in the Christmas spirit by donning their festive Christmas hats and jumpers. Four HC-One residents, including two residents from HC-One’s Pendleton Court Care Home in Salford, Manchester, and two residents from HC-One’s Newlands Care Home in Stockport, Cheshire participated in the event.

Chris Bonner, Executive Chef and Nutrition & Hydration Lead at HC-One and Mark Meacham, Head of Catering and Housekeeping Support Services at HC-One, also took part in the special Development Day. The day started with warm introductions before receiving an overview of the culinary agenda for the day ahead, followed by a one-minute silence in honour of Remembrance Day.

Bidfood, a food supplier to HC-One’s care homes, provided a presentation of the delicious dishes which are due to become a part of HC-One care home’s Christmas menus for this year. This consisted of starters, mains, desserts, canapes and buffet items, including gluten free, vegan, and vegetarian options.

Residents enjoyed a food tasting session, sampling the delicious festive delicacies and sharing their thoughts and feedback with the team to help shape this year’s HC-One Christmas menu.

Mark Meacham, Head of Catering and Housekeeping Support Services at HC-One, commented:

“The Christmas Development Day at Bidfood’s Customer Experience Centre was a great success. Thank you to everyone involved including our food suppliers, Bidfood and EF-group for providing such excellent and informative sessions.

“Ensuring our residents receive nutritional winter meals to keep their immune system strong and healthy to help fight off any winter illnesses is crucial. The day has provided an opportunity to engage and listen to our residents as well as recognise the hard work and dedication of some of our fantastic colleagues who play such a vital part of our care homes.

“It was a joy to take on board feedback from our residents to be able to incorporate this into our HC-One Christmas Menus this year to create delicious festive dishes that they will enjoy.”