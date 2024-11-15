Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Households are being warned of seven fire hazards to look out for when decorating their homes for Christmas.

With December being the busiest month of the year for house fires, experts from Lighting Legends are urging Brits to take extra precautions with lights and decorations to ensure a fire-free Christmas.

Christmas presents a heightened fire risk in homes because of the extensive use of electrical decorations and lights, unattended candles and overloaded sockets.

In December homes will also be filled with easily flammable objects such as both real and artificial Christmas trees, tinsel or any other decorations that are made of combustible materials such as cardboard, wood or paper.

Experts are urging households to be extra mindful of fire safety over the Christmas season by taking proactive steps to minimise risks such as turning off fairy lights overnight, keeping flammable decorations away from fire sources and swapping candles for LED options.

Jon Saeed, managing director of LightingLegends.com said: “Christmas is a time for celebration but unfortunately it’s also a period when the risk of home fires increases significantly.

“Households will be filling their home with gorgeous festive lights but it’s important to handle these with care to avoid fire hazards.

“Even something as simple as forgetting to turn off the lights before going to bed or overcrowding sockets can lead to devastating consequences.

“To ensure this Christmas stays memorable for all the right reasons, it’s important to be aware of the increased fire hazards around the house and take safety measures seriously.”

7 Christmas fire hazards to look out for from experts at LightingLegends.com:

1. Unattended candles

Candles left burning without supervision pose a serious fire risk. They can easily ignite nearby decorations and curtains or be accidentally knocked over by pets or children. It’s important to place candles carefully, especially during busy holiday gatherings and make sure to blow them out before going to bed or moving to another room. A safer alternative would be to use flameless LED candles.

2. Damaged or low-quality lights

Many people like to hang fairy lights around the house and on the Christmas tree for a cosy glow, however damaged or low-quality lights can easily overheat and catch flames when hung around the house. Make sure to replace any damaged lights with high-quality, durable solutions, and don’t forget to switch off and unplug the lights when going to bed or leaving the house.

3. Overloaded sockets

It may be convenient to plug multiple Christmas lights and electrical decorations into one socket, however it’s important to prevent overheating the electrical system as it can lead to a fire. Overloaded sockets are a common cause of house fires because electrical outlets are only designed to handle a certain amount of electricity.

4. Dry Christmas tree

If you’re opting for a real Christmas tree, it’s extremely important to water it regularly to keep it hydrated. A well-watered Christmas tree is relatively fire-resistant but a dry tree is highly flammable and can ignite rapidly, engulfing a room in flames within seconds. Make sure to never leave Christmas tree lights on overnight and keep the tree away from fireplaces and candles.

5. Non-waterproof lights outside

When hanging up festive lights in your garden or front yard, make sure to use outdoor-rated and fully waterproof lights. The level of protection lights have against dust and water is determined by their IP rating which should be at least 65 in the UK in order to withstand the wet winter weather conditions and prevent short circuits or electrical fires.

6. Cables under carpets

Hiding electrical cables under rugs or carpets might seem like a good way to tidy up but it's a significant fire hazard. The weight and friction from foot traffic can damage the cable's insulation over time and because carpets trap heat, the cables can overheat. This can lead to short circuits or even cause the surrounding materials to ignite.

7. Flammable decorations

Many common Christmas decorations are highly flammable, such as tinsel, cardboard ornaments, dry wreaths or paper chains and garlands. It's important to keep these items away from heat sources and open flames, and consider using fire-resistant alternatives when possible.