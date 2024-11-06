Christmas is full steam ahead in Lisburn and Castlereagh

Lucky little Bríd Devine hopped aboard the Lisburn Lights Express on its test journey along Bow Street with Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh, Cllr Kurtis Dickson and the main man, Santa Clause. Bríd was happy to confirm there were no issues to report to Elf and Safety!

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lisburn Lights Express is just one of the many new additions to the festive programme this year. Mayor Dickson explained why it’s ‘the place to be’ this Christmas;

“Christmas is set to be fun-filled and action-packed across Lisburn and Castlereagh. The city centre will be bustling with mini markets, walkabout characters, super shopping deals and dazzling light displays. A brand-new Christmas Hub in Market Squarein Market Square will host a range of exciting family activities, movies and workshops. And I can reveal that tickets to our first ever Virtual Reality Sleigh Ride will go on sale shortly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our Christmas Markets will return to Carryduff, Dundonald and Royal Hillsborough and this year will see Santa and Friends at Moat Park, not far from our majestic, illuminated reindeer.

Three-year-old Bríd Devine boarded the Lisburn Lights Express for its maiden journey along Bow Street with Mayor Dickson, Santa Clause and his Elf to launch the Christmas Programme 2024 in Lisburn & Castlereagh.

“The big Christmas switch-on is happening in Lisburn on Thursday 21 November at 7.00pm followed by an Enchanted Lantern Walk. You can expect some surprise guests and a new, real Christas tree! It also marks the beginning of our spectacular Lisburn Light Festival and the opening of the Light Trail and free Christmas entertainment programme at Castle Gardens.”

There is free weekend parking at Council car parks in Lisburn and Hillsborough in December and January, making it even easier to shop local. Visit https://www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/w/free-parking-in-lisburn-castlereagh-this-christmas-2024 for full details and to plan your Christmas fun.

The Mayor also reflected on the importance of community and togetherness during the festive season;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Council is delighted to support a range of community groups with funding to host their own Christmas events and celebrate the season together in a way that is meaningful for them. Not everyone looks forward to Christmas and I urge you all to look out for each other and to seek help if you need it. I look forward to seeing you out and about over the next few weeks.”

Three-year-old Bríd summed up by saying; “Everyone should come for a ride on the Lisburn Lights Express – it’s so much fun!”

Full details of our #ThinkChristmasThinkLisburnCastlereagh programme are online here https://www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/christmas-programme-2024

For ticketed events, early booking is recommended. Please use our hashtag #ThinkChristmasThinkLisburnCastlereagh to share your photos and videos with us