Churchill Living celebrates community spirit at Lewis Carroll Lodge

This Volunteers’ Week, Churchill Living is shining a light on the dedicated individuals like Anthony, Richard and Liz who make a real impact in their communities. Their generosity and commitment are a testament to the power of volunteering and the incredible contributions of retirees across the UK.

Churchill Living is celebrating the incredible community spirit of three Owners at Lewis Carroll Lodge in Cheltenham, who dedicate their time to volunteering and making a difference in the local area. From heritage railway preservation to countryside conservation and hospital support, these Owners are proving that retirement is a time to give back, stay active, and find joy in helping others.

Since moving to his two-bedroom apartment at Lewis Carroll Lodge five years ago, retired engineer Anthony Dowling has continued his lifelong passion for steam trains by volunteering on the Gloucestershire Warwickshire Railway.

“My wife and I got involved with the railway after I retired 19 years ago,” Anthony explains. “I started out helping in both maintenance and catering and my wife joined me in the latter. We really enjoyed doing it together. I loved the interaction with people, which was very different from my career in nuclear engineering.

Richard Hayes

“I focus on carriage maintenance one day a week, working alongside a great team. It can be hard work, but it’s rewarding and keeps me active. There’s a strong sense of camaraderie, much like the atmosphere here at Lewis Carroll Lodge. I’d encourage anyone to give volunteering a try – it’s a great way to stay fit and engaged.”

For Richard Hayes, retirement was never about slowing down. Since stepping away from his career in 2004, he has been an active volunteer with the British Trust for Conservation Volunteers (BTCV) and the Farming & Wildlife Advisory Group (FWAG). Over the years, he has mastered the art of drystone walling, hedge laying, footpath maintenance and even bridge building.

“At first, I started repairing old drystone walls and picked up the skills as I went along,” Richard says. “Since then, I’ve done all sorts of jobs, from planting thousands of trees to installing gates and repairing riverbanks. One of my more memorable experiences was dredging a pond for poet and comedian Pam Ayres!”

Liz Horder has also embraced a fulfilling retirement lifestyle. Moving into her one-bedroom apartment at Lewis Carroll Lodge in November 2023, Liz found that the low-maintenance home freed up her time to pursue her passions, including volunteering at Cheltenham General Hospital.

Liz Horder

“As a retired nurse, I wanted to put my positive attitude and warm nature to good use,” Liz shares. “I volunteer half a day a week in the hospital shop and coffee bar, offering support to visitors and staff alike. Many people come through the shop during difficult times, and I like to think I can provide a comforting presence.”

Caroline Haswell, Senior Marketing Manager for Churchill Living South West commented: “It’s inspiring to see how our Owners at Lewis Carroll Lodge continue to enrich their local community through volunteering. Anthony, Richard, and Liz embody the spirit of giving back, showing that retirement is an opportunity to stay active, make a difference, and enjoy life to the fullest.

Lewis Carroll Lodge is a stunning collection of 65 one- and two-bedroom retirement apartments in the heart of Cheltenham, offering a vibrant and supportive community where Owners can enjoy an independent lifestyle with the benefits of a low-maintenance home.

For more information about Churchill Living and Lewis Carroll Lodge, visit www.churchill-living.co.uk or call 01242 802904.