Churchill Living host charity fundraising day for Beams

Beams provide comprehensive support services to over 450 children.

Churchill Living’s Swanley development is inviting locals to Burlington Lodge, for a family-friendly event on Saturday 28th June, in an effort to raise funds for local charity, Beams (RCN: 1054129).

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors will be welcomed to the Lodge from 1pm to 5pm, where they can enjoy a selection of garden games, tea and cakes, a tombola, a raffle and much more. Additionally, thanks to the generous support of The Churchill Foundation, every donation made to Beams on the day will be matched up to £1,000 under their match funding initiative.

Beams is an organisation dedicated to supporting disabled children, young people and their families when they need it most. They provide comprehensive support services to over 450 children with any form of physical, learning or sensory impairment in Dartford, Gravesham, Sevenoaks and surrounding areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anne Scherrer, Senior Marketing Manager for Churchill Living’s South East division comments: “We are very proud to be supporting such an important charity. Beams is doing amazing things for young people in the local area, and we know the funds raised from this event will help them to continue with their incredible work. Visitors and Owners at Burlington Lodge are sure to have a brilliant time, we have tea and cakes on offer as well as a selection of garden games to enjoy – and it is all for a good cause, this is not to be missed.”

Beams is an organisation dedicated to supporting disabled children.

Aisha Barut, Fundraising Executive for Beams commented: “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone at Burlington Lodge for organising this special fundraising day in support of We Are Beams. It’s truly inspiring to see how our cause can bring together senior members of the community to help improve the lives of disabled children and their families. A huge thank you to Owner Jean, Lodge Manager Angela, and Charlie from Churchill Living for their kindness and commitment – your support means the world to us.”

Burlington Lodge itself is a development of 34 one- and two-bedroom apartments. Each apartment is self-contained, boasting colour co-ordinated kitchens and its own front door, allowing for peace and privacy when desired. All Churchill Lodges also feature a dedicated Owner’s Lounge, complete with a coffee bar, Wi-Fi and beautifully landscaped gardens where Owners can form lasting relationships.

This fundraising event is a testament to Churchill’s ongoing dedication to supporting meaningful causes within their local communities.

For more information on Burlington Lodge, please call 01322 788584 or visit www.churchill-living.co.uk