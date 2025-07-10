Churchill Living invites Didcot locals to Grand Opening Event

The Grand Opening event will give guests the opportunity to discover more about the Churchill Living lifestyle.

Churchill Living is inviting prospective Owners to celebrate the opening of its new Didcot development, Gladwell Lodge, on Wednesday 30th July from 11am to 3pm.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grand Opening event will give guests the opportunity to discover more about the Churchill Living lifestyle, offering the chance to explore the new Show Complex whilst enjoying cold drinks, ice cream and live music.

Gladwell Lodge is nestled in the historic railway town of Didcot, just a short walk from a wide range of shops, cafés and amenities, with public transport links also available nearby. Owners will enjoy convenient access to The Orchard Centre, Didcot Leisure Centre and Cornerstone, a purpose-built arts, culture and entertainment venue that frequently hosts a programme of live performances, activities and exhibitions. For history enthusiasts, the Didcot Railway Centre also sits close by, offering fascinating glimpses into the Great Western Railway, whilst the town’s many parks and green spaces also provide plenty of opportunity for Owners to explore the natural beauty Didcot has to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development itself will comprise 33 one- and two-bedroom apartments, all of which are self-contained, boasting colour co-ordinated kitchens and beautifully landscaped gardens. Designed with ease of living in mind, all apartments come equipped with a 24-hour Careline support system, and secure camera entry system for extra peace of mind. Owners will also have access to the exclusive Owners’ Lounge, complete with Wi-Fi and coffee bar to socialise.

Gladwell Lodge, CGI

Jo Ridehalgh, Senior Marketing Executive for Churchill Living South West, comments: “We are thrilled to be celebrating the opening of Gladwell Lodge with a day of festivities! It’s a truly fantastic opportunity for prospective Owners and their families to discover everything the development has to offer, whilst enjoying refreshments and seeing first-hand the warm community atmosphere here at the Lodge. Our friendly team will be on hand at all times to answer any questions and provide guided tours of the brand-new Show Complex.”

To register your interest, reserve your space at the event or find out more about Gladwell Lodge, visit www.churchill-living.co.uk or call 01235 643048.