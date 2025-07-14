Churchill Living launches naming competition for Romsey development

Churchill Living is inviting the Romsey community to help name its brand-new development in the town centre, which will offer 47 one- and two-bedroom apartments designed for independent living for the over 60s.

The naming competition is open to residents, schools, community groups and local history enthusiasts, who are encouraged to suggest a name that reflects Romsey’s rich heritage, the character of the town, or the spirit of the local community.

Caroline Haswell, Divisional Senior Marketing Manager at Churchill Living, said: "We want this new development to feel firmly rooted in Romsey’s identity, and what better way to do that than by involving the local community in choosing its name. Whether it’s inspired by Romsey’s history, a local figure, or something more personal, we’re excited to see the ideas people put forward."

Churchill Living will select a shortlist of entries, with the winning name to be revealed later this year. The winner will receive a £100 cheque from Churchill Living and the opportunity to see their suggested name featured on the development itself. If multiple people submit the same winning name, the winner will be selected at random.

The development, once constructed, will offer Owners exclusive use of the elegant Owners’ Lounge, complete with coffee bar and views of landscaped gardens set in a prime location. The Lodge is walking distance from the thriving high street and marketplace where Owners and visitors will be able to enjoy a range of well-known shops, independent retailers, restaurants and cafes. A Guest Suite will also be available for visiting friends and family to stay whilst they explore all the local area has to offer.

Those with a keen historical interest can explore Romsey Abbey, one of the most imposing churches in Southern England, along with King John’s House and Museum which is just a short distance away.

To take part, simply submit your suggested name, along with a short explanation of its significance, by 25th July to Freepost, Churchill Living or by email to [email protected]. Please note that Churchill Living development names always end in ‘Lodge’.

For more information, visit: www.churchill-living.co.uk