Churchill Living names Hobsons Lodge in Penketh

Churchill Living has announced that its new development in Penketh, Warrington will be named Hobsons Lodge, in honour of Benjamin Hobson. A prominent local historian, Hobson served the community in the early 20th century and held the role of registrar of Births, Deaths, and Marriages.

Hobsons Lodge is currently under construction on Warrington Road and when complete will comprise 56 thoughtfully designed one- and two-bedroom apartments, designed for the over 60s.

The development is ideally situated in the heart of Penketh, a charming town west of Warrington, steeped in history. Owners will benefit from a short walk to local convenience stores, a Post Office, medical centre, coffee shops and excellent public transport links.

Each apartment at Hobsons Lodge is completely self-contained, with their own front door and the peace and privacy that comes with it. The properties feature stylish kitchens with integrated appliances and tiled finishes.

Owners will enjoy an exclusive Owners’ Lounge, complete with a coffee bar and views over landscaped gardens which are ideal for socialising and relaxing. A dedicated Lodge Manager will be on hand to provide day-to-day support and a 24-hour call centre is available for added peace of mind.

Honiton Square Shopping Centre is nearby, along with a range of local services including newsagents, barbers and supermarkets. Residents can enjoy days out to nearby museums, parks, a cinema in Warrington as well as the popular Harry Potter Experience which is perfect for visiting families.

David Meachem, Sales and Marketing Director for Churchill Living, said: “We’re delighted to announce the name of Hobsons Lodge, which pays tribute to a much-respected figure in Penketh’s history. With its excellent location, strong community spirit and range of nearby amenities, Hobsons Lodge will be a wonderful place to retire.”

To find out more about Hobsons Lodge, call 0800 077 3256 or visit the website.