Churchill Living names new Wells development after historical master mason

Adam Lock Lodge, Churchill Living

Churchill Living has officially named its exclusive new Lodge in the city of Wells, Adam Lock Lodge, in honour of one of the city’s most prominent historic figures.

Adam Lock was a master mason who played a pivotal role in the construction of the iconic Wells Cathedral, which is now nearly 850 years old. Lock is known as the earliest named master mason of the cathedral, working there from 1192 to 1230, and is credited with designing and building the north porch. His legacy lives on in the triforium of the cathedral, where his bust can still be seen by visitors today. The name for the new Lodge was suggested by local resident David Bevan who works at Wells Cathedral as the Digital Services and Marketing Officer.

Once completed, Adam Lock Lodge will comprise 47 purpose-built one and two-bedroom apartments for the over 60s. Each apartment will be completely self-contained with its own front door, offering a private and secure living space. Owners will also enjoy exclusive access to an elegant Owners’ Lounge, featuring a coffee bar and views over landscaped gardens, as well as a Guest Suite for visiting friends and family and a full-time Lodge Manager.

Jo Ridehalgh, Senior Marketing Executive at Churchill Living, said: “We’re delighted to honour a key figure in the city’s rich architectural history by naming our new Lodge after Adam Lock. Wells is a beautiful and historic place to live, and Adam Lock Lodge will offer modern, low-maintenance apartments within easy reach of the city’s many cultural attractions and thriving community. We look forward to welcoming our first Owners soon.”

Wells, the smallest city in England, is nestled at the foot of the Mendip Hills and brimming with history, character and charm. Owners at Adam Lock Lodge will be able to enjoy everything the city has to offer, from its medieval lanes and original 15th-century water supply that still flows down the high street, to the twice-weekly markets that have been a local tradition for nearly 900 years.

The city is also well connected to nearby towns including Bristol, Bath, Weston-Super-Mare and Glastonbury, making it an ideal location for both peaceful retirement living and exploring the wider region.

For more information, call 0800 077 4594 or visit www.churchill-living.co.uk.