Churchill Living serves up a taste of Wimbledon in Kendal

Wimbledon fun in Kendal

Churchill Living Owners and visitors enjoyed a smashing afternoon as the spirit of Wimbledon came to Kendal, complete with themed games, classic treats and plenty of good company.

Everyone was encouraged to wear white, green or purple to mark the occasion, Wimbledon’s signature colours, and while not everyone made it onto Centre Court with their outfit choices, there were certainly some ace efforts.

Guests got into the swing of things with a lively Wimbledon-themed quiz followed by “tennis pong”, a light-hearted take on table tennis with a competitive twist. Refreshments were very much on theme too with strawberries and cream, slices of cake and a glass of fizz to celebrate the occasion.

The event took place at Churchill Living’s latest development in Kendal, a charming market town that’s often called the gateway to the Lakes. Kendal is surrounded by rolling hills and offers striking views across South Lakeland’s beautiful countryside.

David Meachem, Sales and Marketing Director at Churchill Living, said: “We’re all about creating a vibrant lifestyle for our Owners. Events like our Wimbledon day bring people together and help friendships blossom. Kendal is a brilliant location, combining natural beauty with a friendly and well-connected community.”

Eddington Lodge is comprised of 64 one- and two-bedroom apartments, each with their own front door to provide peace and privacy when desired. Owners will also have use of the exclusive Owners’ Lounge, complete with a coffee bar and views of landscaped gardens making it the ideal place to socialise.

For those considering the move, Churchill Living is offering the chance to stay in a fully furnished Experience Apartment, allowing prospective Owners to get a true feel for the lifestyle on offer before they buy.

Just a short walk from the development, Kendal’s bustling high street offers a great mix of shops, including M&S, Morrisons and Iceland, plus boutiques, opticians, banks and a post office. Food lovers are spoilt for choice, with plenty of restaurants on offer. Kendal’s cultural attractions, from the Brewery Arts Centre to the Quaker Tapestry Museum, offer something for everyone, while outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy the town’s parks, castle ruins and walking trails.

For more information, or to book a complimentary “try before you buy” stay at Eddington Lodge, visit www.churchill-living.co.uk or call 01539 292113.