Churchill Living to host fundraiser in support of Deaflympics athletes going for gold

Churchill Living will host a raffle and offer refreshments to raise funds.

Churchill Living is proud to announce a special fundraising event in support of England’s Deaf Football Team, who will be representing Great Britain at the 2025 Deaf Olympics in Tokyo.

The event will take place on Wednesday 6th August from 2pm to 4pm at Charles Lodge & Bewick Court in Evesham. Jamie Clarke, captain of the national deaf football team and Evesham local, will be present to share his inspiring journey as an elite athlete and advocate for the deaf community, highlighting the challenges and triumphs faced by Deaflympians.

Unlike the Olympics, DeaflympicsGB athletes receive no government backed funding. The organisation has a target of £500,000 to cover costs such as training, kit, accommodation, travel, insurance and medical support and every contribution is vital to the team.

Kicking off the fundraising with a donation of £250, Churchill Living will be hosting a raffle and refreshments during the event to help raise additional funds. The developer is also hoping to champion awareness around the lack of support for deaf athletes and inspire donations beyond the fundraising day alone.

David Meachem, Sales and Marketing Director for Churchill Living Central, comments: “This event is about more than just raising money, it is about giving these athletes a platform, building awareness and ensuring they get the chance to perform on the world stage. We’re honoured to be supporting Jamie and the entire DeaflympicsGB team with this fundraising day.”

This fundraiser comes as part of Churchill Living’s ongoing commitment to supporting meaningful causes within the local community, and championing those who inspire and uplift others.

