City centre padel court experience will launch in Plymouth when ‘Wimbledon on the Big Screen’ returns this summer

Plymouth, Britain’s Ocean City, is set to serve up a summer of sport like no other with another first, as it becomes the only UK city to host Wimbledon on the Big Screen alongside a full-size pop-up Padel court in its city centre, attracting visitors from all over the UK in the process.

Padel, a high-energy sport blending tennis and squash, is played in an enclosed court with solid bats, allowing players to use the walls for exciting rallies. The sport is rapidly growing in popularity across Europe and the UK. From June 30 to July 13, the heart of Plymouth will be transformed into a festival like no other when family-friendly activities meet sporting prowess and community spirit to celebrate Wimbledon, led by the Plymouth City Centre Company, in partnership with Padel United UK and Plymouth Marjon University.

Steve Hughes, Chief Executive of the Plymouth City Centre Company, said: “It is part of our mission to make Plymouth City Centre one of the most vibrant city centres in the UK and this new event for 2025 is set to attract thousands of extra visitors and residents into the city centre. We really hope this becomes an annual fixture in our events programme.”

At the Sundial end of The Piazza, Padel United UK will install a full-sized enclosed Padel court - bringing a unique opportunity to enjoy the action as well as watch it to the city centre for the very first time. Visitors can try the sport for free, watch expert demonstrations, and enjoy a programme of interactive sessions hosted by staff and students from Plymouth Marjon University.

At the opposite end of the Piazza, a state-of-the-art mobile screen and 200 deckchairs will create an atmospheric viewing zone for every match of the Wimbledon Championships. The screenings are free to attend, and visitors can enjoy a classic British summer experience with strawberries, Pimm’s, Prosecco, and fish and chips available on-site.

The excitement continues during finals weekend (from Saturday 13 July), when New George Street will also host an international market - making this a standout summer celebration for locals and visitors alike.

Richard Hall-Smith, Managing Director of Padel United UK, added:

“We are delighted to work alongside The Plymouth City Centre Company and our fantastic partners at Plymouth Marjon University to bring this exciting pop-up court to the city. We hope many new players will try our court for free and enjoy this rapidly growing sport!”

Schools are also invited to participate, with free morning sessions running weekdays from 10am–12pm. Booking enquiries can be directed to [email protected].

Dan Tyler, Head of Sport & Physical Activity at Plymouth Marjon University, commented: “We are excited to be partnering with The Plymouth City Centre Company and Padel United UK to showcase Padel to the Plymouth community. Plymouth Marjon University and Padel United UK have been in partnership since 2022, and the Padel courts on campus are a fantastic complement to our existing first-class sports facilities.”

For more information, please visit: www.visitplymouth.co.uk/whats-on/major-events/wimbledon-on-the-big-screen/padel or contact Holly.

This event is part-funded by the UK government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.