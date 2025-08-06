Code Ninjas Borehamwood turns three – and local kids are levelling up

Centre Owner Meha Meghani credits the centre’s success to the local community, parents and partners who’ve championed Code Ninjas from the very beginning

Borehamwood’s next generation of game-makers, robotics fans and tech tinkerers have something big to celebrate this summer.

Code Ninjas Borehamwood – the buzzing kids coding centre where screens mean skills and fun – is turning three, marking three years of helping local children unlock their creativity, confidence and future potential.

Since opening its doors in 2022 at Haberdashers’ School, Code Ninjas Borehamwood has welcomed hundreds of local children, transforming how they think, create and grow. For Centre Owner Meha Meghani, this anniversary is a moment to reflect on how far the centre has come – and the impact it’s had.

“Launching Code Ninjas in Borehamwood was a leap of faith – a mission to create a space where children could discover the magic of coding while growing in confidence, creativity and problem-solving,” said Meha. “Three years on, seeing how our Dojo has become a valued part of our community is deeply fulfilling. It’s more than a business – it’s a legacy of opportunity we’re building, one Ninja at a time.”

Far from just teaching kids to code, Code Ninjas Borehamwood has become a safe, inspiring space for children aged 5 to 14 to develop skills that last a lifetime. In this inclusive, social environment, gaming is celebrated, and STEM is made fun – helping kids boost their focus, resilience, teamwork and social confidence. With the support of trained instructors, known as Senseis, young Ninjas tackle hands-on challenges and build real coding know-how through game-based learning.

“Some of our proudest moments are the quiet ones – like the shy kids who now stand up and present their projects with confidence, or the friendships that blossom over a shared love for Robotics, AI, Minecraft and game-building,” explained Meha. “We’ve seen incredible transformations, especially among children on the autistic spectrum. They’ve not only become confident coders but have grown as communicators and collaborators too.”

The centre’s success stories speak for themselves – including two Borehamwood Ninjas who were selected for the elite global Prodigy Program, taking them all the way to the United States to visit Microsoft and Sky Elements.

“It’s amazing to know their journey started right here in our Dojo,” added Meha. “These are the real-world experiences that open doors for local kids and broaden their horizons.”

Meha credits the centre’s success to the local community, parents and partners who’ve championed Code Ninjas from the very beginning. A special thanks goes to Haberdashers’ School, who have supported the centre’s mission and welcomed them as part of Borehamwood’s thriving enrichment scene.

Looking ahead, the team is ready to level up once again – with brand-new Robotics, AI and Minecraft programmes launching this September, plus fresh project-based learning and expanded school partnerships.

“If your child loves gaming, tinkering or just figuring out how things work, this is the place for them,” said Meha. “We’re so much more than a tech club – we’re helping kids build the skills and confidence that will shape their future. And with our new programmes starting soon, it’s the perfect time to come and see the magic for yourself.

“We’d love to welcome local families for a free game-building session to show them what Code Ninjas Borehamwood is all about.”

For more information about Code Ninjas Borehamwood and to enquire about a free game-building session, visit www.codeninjas.co.uk/borehamwood-hrt-uk