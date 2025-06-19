Colchester family business Towmate Trailers pulls its weight

Steve Bradshaw Colchester Family Business

Leading UK manufacturer of trailers for the utilities and infrastructure industries, Towmate Trailers, is celebrating its roots as a family-run business after marking its second anniversary. Towmate was founded as a spin-off from ATE, a parts and spares supplier, drawing on managing director Steve Bradshaw’s 25+ years of industry experience. After recognising a lack of innovation in the sector and listening to long-standing customer frustrations, Steve set out to create a business that would deliver smarter, more sustainable trailer solutions.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its second year, the £6.4million turnover Colchester-based business which works with organisations like Severn Trent Water, Cadent Gas Ltd and Openreach, is a pioneer in towing solutions. Just last year, it designed and launched an industry-first product known as LaySafe.

Already adopted by a number of leading brands, it is a system which transforms the pipe-laying process, across industries like utilities and civil engineering, by safely dispensing coiled pipes without the risk of stored energy release.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business credits its early success to its team’s experience and drive for innovation, which - alongside Steve at the helm - is also home to three generations of family. His daughter and marketing manager, Tiana Calder; her twin sister, Kaitlin, who works part-time in telemarketing and data; and Kaitlin’s husband, Sam Lumb, who supports the business as a sales representative and account manager.

Steve’s brothers, Kevin, Daniel and Ross Bradshaw also serve as shareholders in the family business, while Andrew has stepped back from the day to day running, but still takes a key interest in the business and supports with payroll and compliance.

Collectively, the seven Bradshaw family members have racked up an impressive 91 years of industry experience, laying a strong foundation of deep sector knowledge and enduring client relationships with many of the country’s household names.

While family remains at the heart of the business, it continues to expand to meet growing demand in the sector, with a clear focus on building a strong, sustainable team to carry its legacy forward. The recent promotions of Joely Burrows as Senior Marketing Executive and Terry Groom as Finance Controller demonstrating the company’s commitment to long-term growth beyond its family network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a relentless focus on innovation and safety, the company is also investing heavily in future-ready trailer technologies. From electric towing solutions and smart safety features, to lightweight designs that support sustainability and legislative shifts, Towmate is working with major utilities companies to co-develop the next generation of commercial trailers.

Reflecting on the company’s evolution and its year so far, Steve Bradshaw, Founder and Managing Director, said:

“Our family values naturally spill over into how we run Towmate Trailers. Whether it’s respect, accuracy or dependability, those things matter in business just as much as they do at home. We’re not here to just sell trailers; we're here to solve problems and build lasting partnerships. That’s what drives us.

“Over the last two years, as a business, we’ve had to be adaptable in the face of change. The industry as we know it is transforming, driven by rising customer demands, for faster, safer, greener solutions, and we’re been at the forefront of those shifts by bringing new innovations, like LaySafe, to the fore. Sustainability is a key focus for us, not just in the products we develop but in how we operate as a whole, from reducing waste to embracing more eco-friendly practices across the board. While we’re only at the start of our journey, we’re backed by decades’ worth of experience and a real passion for delivering what customers need today, and tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For us, family isn’t just a story, it’s the structure that supports everything we do. It gives us purpose, resilience and a shared commitment to doing things the right way: for our people, our customers and our future. I can’t wait to see what the next few years hold.”

For more information about Towmate Trailers and its range of products and services, visit https://www.towmatetrailers.com/.