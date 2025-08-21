Coleg Cambria on hand to support pupils following GCSE results

Sue Price

Lecturers, advisors, and admissions staff at Coleg Cambria are ready to offer guidance, reassurance, and practical advice to anyone unsure about their grades or considering next steps.

Whether learners are exploring A Levels, apprenticeships, or vocational training, Cambria is there to help.

To support this year’s GCSE cohort, the college is also hosting open days today (August 22) from 9am at its campuses in Deeside, Wrexham, Northop, and Llysfasi.

The events are available to all prospective learners looking to start a course this September, as well as parents and guardians.

Principal Sue Price said the college is committed to ensuring students feel confident and supported as they plan their futures.

“We understand this can be a stressful and emotional time for many learners and their families,” she said.

“At Coleg Cambria, our priority is to provide clear advice and explore all the options available. Whether you're aiming for A Levels, looking into apprenticeships or interested in work-based learning, we’ll help you find the path that’s right for you.”

Mrs Price added: “We are also here for those pupils who perhaps did not get the grades they had hoped for. At Cambria there are many options and different courses, irrespective of your results, and we will be able to help you.

“Please don’t hesitate to get in touch if you’re unsure about anything. We have a fantastic, caring team who are ready to guide you towards a positive next step.”

In addition to in-person support, the college offers a live chat service and regular updates via its website and social media channels.