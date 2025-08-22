College launches series of new part-time programmes this September

Coleg Cambria Deeside

The upcoming academic year brings fresh opportunities for learners to gain flexible qualifications at Coleg Cambria.

The college – with campuses in Wrexham, Northop, Deeside and Llysfasi – has announced a new series of part-time courses beginning this September.

Subjects on offer include Makaton Workshop, Dog Grooming Assistants, Leadership and Management, GCSE Biology, Foundation Spraying, and Introduction to Ceramics.

For those looking to focus on personal or professional development, options such as Maths and English, Education and Training, and Animal Management are also available.

Principal Sue Price said: “Our extensive range of part-time courses highlights the strong relationships we’ve built with both public and private sector employers.

“At Coleg Cambria, we work closely with industry partners to design academic programmes that are not only relevant but also practical, ensuring learners can upskill for career progression or gain the qualifications they need to explore new job opportunities.”

Mrs Price added: “We also offer a wide variety of adult and community learning courses, as well as Skills for Adults programmes, delivered both at our north east Wales sites and within local communities.

“For many of these, funding is available through a Personal Learning Account, making learning more accessible and affordable.

“Whether you're looking to take the next step in your professional journey with a recognised qualification, or you simply want to try something new - perhaps a creative hobby or a personal interest - we are here to support you. Whatever your goals, we’re committed to helping you achieve them.”

The college partners with a number of accredited organisations, including NEBOSH, IOSH, Welsh Government, City and Guilds, Lantra, CIPD, Prince2, and Learn Welsh.