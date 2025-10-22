College Tackles Misogyny to Promote Respect Across Education

Sarah and Matt Brown, founders of the global movement She Is Not Your Rehab.

Coleg Cambria is playing a leading role in a Wales-wide initiative aimed at tackling misogyny and promoting respectful relationships across the Further Education (FE) sector.

Funded through the Taith Pathway 2 Programme and coordinated by ColegauCymru, the project brings together colleges from across Wales and Canada to share expertise and develop strategies to prevent and challenge harmful behaviours.

The initiative builds on the findings of Estyn’s 2023 report Peer-on-peer sexual harassment among 16 to 18-year-old learners in further education, which called for a stronger focus on education around respect, equality, and healthy relationships.

Cambria’s Fairness and Belonging Lead, Alice Churm, has played a central role in the college’s involvement, leading key elements of the partnership and encouraging important conversations about inclusion and positive behaviour among learners and staff.

Earlier this year, Alice joined representatives from other Welsh colleges on a visit to Montréal, Canada, where they met educators, researchers, and charities working to address gender-based violence and social polarisation.

The visit explored how education systems in different countries can collaborate to create safer and more inclusive learning environments.

“Canada was an amazing experience and so valuable,” said Alice.

“We met with practitioners and charities focused on supporting young women and girls, and with researchers studying the impact of division and misogyny among young people.

“We also began planning for the future, sharing best practice, learning from one another, and taking a pan-national approach to tackling these issues.”

That collaboration continued when the Canadian delegation visited Cambria’s Yale site in Wrexham, where they took part in workshops, discussions, and events exploring gender equality, positive behaviour, and respect in education.

The project has also featured two major events in Cardiff and Wrexham, headlined by internationally acclaimed speaker Matt Brown, founder of the global movement She Is Not Your Rehab.

Originally from New Zealand, Matt and his wife Sarah created the organisation after transforming his barbershop into a safe space for men to discuss trauma, accountability, and healing.

His powerful story — shaped by his own experiences of violence and recovery — has inspired audiences worldwide to challenge harmful stereotypes, reject cycles of abuse, and redefine masculinity through empathy and respect.

“We were so glad to welcome Matt, his message really resonated with learners and staff, and the feedback was incredible,” said Alice.

“The talks gave people a chance to have open, honest conversations about respect, kindness, and change.”

Coleg Cambria’s involvement aligns with its four-year Strategic Equality Plan, which aims to embed inclusivity “emotionally, environmentally and educationally” across all campuses.

The college is also developing a Positive Behaviour Strategy to ensure learners have the support, guidance, and voice they need to help build a culture of safety and belonging.

Lizzie Stevens, Cambria’s Director of Inclusion and Progress, added: “Our focus is on creating a positive culture within our college and communities.

“By collaborating across Wales and internationally, we can share ideas and inspire lasting change in attitudes and behaviour.”