Commissioner draws parallels between BME housing association and Windrush Generation

Windrush Commissioner, Reverend Clive Foster MBE, delivering his keynote speech at Tuntum’s Annual General Meeting

The Windrush Commissioner has compared the positive role played by one of the country’s leading BME-led housing associations in revitalising local neighbourhoods to the contribution of the Windrush Generation.

Affirming his commitment to continued collaboration with Tuntum Housing Association to champion the needs of the Windrush community, Reverend Clive Foster MBE told its Annual General Meeting in Nottingham: “Tuntum’s story is Windrush’s story.”

In a powerful speech on the ongoing challenges faced by the Windrush Generation, Reverend Foster outlined the scope of his national listening tour, aimed at gathering firsthand accounts and hearing concerns from those affected by the Windrush scandal.

He expressed deep concern over the Home Office’s revelation that 66 individuals have died while awaiting compensation, and he called for urgent action in four priority areas: reform of the Windrush Compensation Scheme, improved support for victims, ensuring rightful status for all, and preventing future injustices.

Board members and senior staff on a tour of Tuntum affordable housing developments

A proud Nottingham resident, Reverend Foster also praised Tuntum’s extensive work in the local community, particularly its role in reinvigorating and sustaining the Nottingham Carnival, and supporting Windrush commemorative events across the city.

Tuntum was set up in 1988 by activists from the Nottingham black community with the aim of providing good quality housing and jobs for people of BME heritage in Nottingham.

It currently manages over 1,600 homes for more than 3,000 people in 12 local authority areas. It also provides accommodation and specialist housing services for older people, refugees, young mothers, people suffering with mental health difficulties and homeless young people.

Tuntum Chair Danielle Oum told attendees that the BME Housing sector is facing “a very challenging time.”

Tuntum Housing Association Chair Danielle Oum speaking at its Annual General Meeting

She said: “Sadly we are currently faced with a significant increase in far-right rhetoric including anti-migrant, anti-immigration, Islamophobic and overt racism.”

In her annual address, Tuntum Chief Executive Charmaine Simei described the past 12 months as “a turning point for the association - a year defined by renewed ambition, strengthened foundations and a deepened commitment to the communities we serve.”

She described its achievements as “a reflection of the hard work, integrity, and dedication of our staff, board and partners.”

Ms Simei paid warm tribute to Rafik Ghumra, Tuntum’s departing Director of Resources and Risk, “for over 10 years of dedicated service which has ensured that the organisation has remained financially resilient during some challenging times.”

Windrush Commissioner, Reverend Clive Foster MBE, addressing Tuntum’s Annual General Meeting, watched by Chief Executive Charmaine Simei

She said: “Our focus on value for money has sharpened, and we’ve worked hard to ensure every pound spent delivers real impact for our customers. We’ve listened more closely, acted more boldly, and embedded the customer voice into every corner of our organisation - from contractor meetings to the boardroom.We’ve also continued to invest in our people and culture and, of course, our work in the community continues to shine.”

The Tuntum Chief Executive added: “As we look ahead, we remain focused on building brighter futures - rooted in trust, community, and reliable, personable service delivery.”

Earlier in the day, the senior management team led board members on a tour of Tuntum properties across Nottingham.

The busy itinerary included a visit to its £4.7 million housing scheme opened in 2023 and named after two pioneering former city councillors from the Windrush Generation.

The development at Manning Street off Woodborough Road comprises 17 houses and 11 flats at affordable rent for individuals and families on low incomes.

Des Wilson Mews is named after the first black Lord Mayor of Nottingham and Tony Robinson Close after the city’s first black Sheriff.

The final stop was at Tuntum’s most recent development, completed in June 2025 and its first to achieve EPC rating of band A.

The £5.26 million scheme of 24 affordable rent units at Outcrop Road and Tarporley Court in Stapleford is made up of 6 two-bed houses, 3 four-bed houses and 15 two-bed apartments.