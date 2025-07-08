Communities invited to have their say on Upper Ogmore wind farm grid connection

Upper Ogmore route map

National Grid wants to hear what communities in the Ogmore Valley think about its proposals for connecting a new wind farm to the electricity distribution network in South Wales.

The proposed connection to the electricity distribution network would be near the site of the Foel Trawsnant wind farm, which has already received planning consent, on the border of Bridgend and Neath Port Talbot.

To power the new wind farm, 9km of new 66kV electricity cable will be installed, including 4.8km of overhead power lines and 4.2km of underground cables.

The site, located near Blaengarw and Nant-y-Moel, will use seven turbines to generate 25MW of renewable energy a year, which is enough to power about 16,500 homes.

Kayleigh Jones, consents and wayleave specialist at National Grid Electricity Distribution, said: "We are committed to delivering secure, affordable, and clean energy to our customers and communities. This project also helps support economic growth in South Wales.

"We are proud to live and work in the communities we serve. Our drop-in event is a great opportunity for people to get involved and help shape our plans as we progress them.”

The wind farm development was approved by the Welsh Government in 2022. The proposals for the connection to the distribution network are now being presented to the Planning Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW), local authorities and local communities for consultation.

The informal public consultation is open until 16 July. Further information on the project and details on giving feedback can be found here: www.nationalgrid.co.uk/upper-ogmore.