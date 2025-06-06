Community celebrates as new public art unveiled at Redrow’s Ebbsfleet Green

Redrow South East has unveiled a stunning new piece of public art at Ebbsfleet Green in Ebbsfleet Garden City, Kent, marking another milestone in the ongoing growth of the vibrant new community.

The artwork, titled “Yerth Threddle”, was created by acclaimed artist Liz Middleton, and is now installed as a permanent feature within the development. The artwork features steel structures woven through living mature trees and is inspired by the voices and experiences of the local community.

The unveiling event was attended by local residents, community partners, and the Redrow team who each shared words celebrating the artwork and the community. Local resident, Veronica Alexander cut the official unveiling ribbon, helped by students from Ebbsfleet Green Primary School.

Commenting on the artwork, sculptor Liz Middleton, said: “The rich historic background of Ebbsfleet makes it an incredibly special place. From prehistoric archaeological finds through to its industrial heritage, as well as the lives of the people living here today – there was so much to draw inspiration from.

“The residents really wanted the artwork to celebrate nature and the importance of community to them. I’ve tried to reflect that not through a single art object, but by creating a place they can be in and experience, an optimistic and playful space that speaks of our connection to nature and each other.”

Josephine Baker, Planning Director at Redrow South East, said: “Ebbsfleet Green has grown into a thriving community since our first residents arrived in 2015. ‘Yerth Threddle’ celebrates that journey and the people who’ve shaped it, showing how public art can enrich everyday spaces and bring people together.”

Ebbsfleet Green has grown into a cornerstone of the wider Ebbsfleet Garden City, with over 900 homes built by Redrow – contributing to the delivery Ebbsfleet Garden City’s 5000 homes. The development’s enviable location also offers places for residents to work, learn, shop, relax and socialise, with nearby amenities including a primary school, a pub and modern office spaces.

Ebbsfleet Green’s neighbouring development, Stonehaven Park forms part of the wider Ebbsfleet Garden City. Stonehaven Park offers a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments and three and four-bedroom homes. These energy efficient homes offer stylish and modern living with excellent transport links, nearby schools, and several planned community amenities, perfect for first-time buyers, downsizers, and commuters alike.

Prices start from £260,000.