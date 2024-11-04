Community Development Grants 2025-26 now open

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Community Development Grants 2025-26 are now open for applications and will close at 4pm on Monday 16 December 2024.

Up to £10,000 could be available to community/voluntary organisations who run community premises and deliver programmes throughout the year. For those community organisations (who do not run community premises) delivering a programme of activities throughout the year up to £5,000 could be available.

Those organisations who currently hold a grant for Community Facilities and/or Programme/Activities do not need to apply.

Four Grant Information Sessions will take place as follows:

Tuesday 12 November – Antrim Civic Centre: 11.00am – 12.30pm

Wednesday 13 November – Antrim Civic Centre: 6.30pm – 8.00pm

Monday 18 November – Mossley Mill: 11.00am – 12.30pm

Thursday 21 November – Mossley Mill: 6.30pm – 8.00pm

Places must be booked in advance by contacting Community Planning Business Support by E. [email protected] or T. 0300 123 4568.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, commented, “I would encourage constituted community/voluntary groups who manage community premises and/or run year round community development programmes, and haven’t already applied for this funding to do so as it is a great opportunity to potentially secure funding to help with costs of running community facilities and programmes.”

To apply, visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/community-grants. For any queries or for further information on the grant programmes E. [email protected] or [email protected]