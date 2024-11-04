Community Development Grants 2025-26 now open
Up to £10,000 could be available to community/voluntary organisations who run community premises and deliver programmes throughout the year. For those community organisations (who do not run community premises) delivering a programme of activities throughout the year up to £5,000 could be available.
Those organisations who currently hold a grant for Community Facilities and/or Programme/Activities do not need to apply.
Four Grant Information Sessions will take place as follows:
Tuesday 12 November – Antrim Civic Centre: 11.00am – 12.30pm
Wednesday 13 November – Antrim Civic Centre: 6.30pm – 8.00pm
Monday 18 November – Mossley Mill: 11.00am – 12.30pm
Thursday 21 November – Mossley Mill: 6.30pm – 8.00pm
Places must be booked in advance by contacting Community Planning Business Support by E. [email protected] or T. 0300 123 4568.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, commented, “I would encourage constituted community/voluntary groups who manage community premises and/or run year round community development programmes, and haven’t already applied for this funding to do so as it is a great opportunity to potentially secure funding to help with costs of running community facilities and programmes.”
To apply, visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/community-grants. For any queries or for further information on the grant programmes E. [email protected] or [email protected]