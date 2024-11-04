Community groups honoured at Pride of Place Awards

Two community groups, Sensory Kids and Listening Ear, were celebrated for their outstanding contributions at the prestigious Pride of Place community awards, at a gala event in Monaghan’s Hillgrove Hotel. The event, hosted by RTE’s Brendan McArdle, attracted 400 community volunteers.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sensory Kids, which won the Community Youth Initiative category, was established in January 2014 by Mary, a play specialist at the Royal Victoria Hospital, and her daughter Kathryn. The idea for Sensory Kids arose from their realisation that there was a lack of specialist sensory areas within community settings across the country.

Starting from humble beginnings in the Broughshane area, the initiative quickly grew in response to the demand for inclusive facilities. By 2018, Sensory Kids evolved into a Constituted Group, and secured their current base at The Junction in Antrim, Sensory Kids now provides a nurturing environment that reduces anxiety, supports development, and empowers parents to better understand their children's needs. In addition, the group offers opportunities for volunteering, training, skill development, and potential routes to employment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judges were impressed by the Sensory Kids’ dedication, stating, “The experienced judges struggled to express the words appropriate enough to acknowledge the people they met, the real impact of their work, the joy of both parents and children who enjoy the services, and the wonderful facilities available for all the beneficiaries.”

Representatives from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council pictured with Winners, Sensory Kids and nominees, Listening Ear

Listening Ear, based in Rathcoole, Newtownabbey, was also nominated in the Urban Neighbourhoods and Housing Estates category for its tireless commitment to supporting local residents. Operating from the Dunanney Centre, Listening Ear has provided essential services since its inception in 2018, focusing on employability, mental health, suicide prevention, drug and alcohol awareness, and addressing the cost of living crisis. Their work has fostered a strong social network, promoting open communication and community resilience.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly said, “Congratulations to Sensory Kids on winning the Community Youth Initiative Category and to Listening Ear for their nomination in the Urban Neighbourhoods and Housing Estates Category. Both groups are doing tremendous work in the Borough, making a real difference in the lives of children, young people, and families.

“Sensory Kids offers a safe and nurturing space that supports young people’s development, while Listening Ear provides vital services in Rathcoole, helping to tackle challenges faced by residents. Their dedication and hard work embody the spirit of community, and we are incredibly proud of their achievements.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pride of Place Awards, sponsored by IPB Insurance, was established over two decades ago through Co-operation Ireland to celebrate the work of community groups across Ireland. This competition has grown to become the largest event recognising community development achievements.